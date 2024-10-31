VOICES: An open letter of support for our Haitian neighbors

I have lived my entire adult life in Springfield, Ohio, since 1979. It’s a city rich in history, the home of some the largest manufacturing facilities in the world at one time, owing, in part, to the fact that it was the western terminus of the National Road during the mid-19th Century. Just after arriving here, a strike broke out at the local International Harvester plant which lasted over six months — one of the longest strikes in labor history. It was national news and the beginning of a decades-long decline for the city. The IH workforce plummeted from over 5,000 to around 500, and more and more local companies were shuttered or moved. The population dropped by almost 20% over the next 20 years.
Today, the spotlight is once again on Springfield, Ohio, as we have become the epicenter of Trump’s racist hate speech against immigrants — in this case, Haitians. Over the past weeks, and continuing through this past weekend with the Trump rally at Madison Square Garden, we have heard Trump, Vance, Cruz, and other Republican politicians make repeated false claims against our Haitian neighbors: that they are illegal or undocumented (they are legally in the U.S. under various immigration programs, some of them for decades); that over 30,000 of them were “put here,” in Springfield (they moved here voluntarily, often from other U.S. cities, because of the availability of jobs and affordable housing — the city estimates their number at between 12,000 to 15,000 in a county of 138,000); that they were eating cats and dogs (zero such complaints have been made to the local police); and that they were overwhelming the hospital with AIDS cases (this is a repetition of a racist slander against Haitians that began with the first AIDS cases in the 1980s — furthermore, AIDS is no longer treated in hospitals, its treated with antiviral medications from home). All of these racist slanders have been debunked by city officials and Ohio Governor, Michael DeWine. Nonetheless, Trump and Vance have continued to repeat their slander knowing full well that it was a fabrication of neo-Nazi hate groups. The first started as a social media meme and quickly got amplified across the country — most notably by Trump during last month’s Presidential debate viewed by 64 million people. The lie was clearly designed to stoke fear and fuel anger and hatred toward people of color who have done nothing to deserve it. But, that’s exactly what Trump wants. He does not care who gets hurt in his quest to win this election.
Credit: NYT
Trump’s words have unleashed an onslaught of the KKK and neo-Nazi hate groups in the city, including the Blood Tribe, a hooded group of swastika-flag-carrying terrorists. We have had countless bomb threats called into our schools, universities, and government offices, and we have had death threats made against local employers. This is fascism, and it is the centerpiece of the Trump campaign.
On behalf of myself, my family, and many colleagues, neighbors, and friends in Springfield, we want to assure our Haitian neighbors that we stand with you against these attacks, and that we deeply regret the trauma they have caused you and your families. We want to speak out on your behalf to restore your human dignity and ours. The threats, harassment, and dehumanization you are experiencing is evil and wrong.
Immigration is a deeply American story. Other than Native Americans, we were all foreigners in a new land who often came here to escape famine, political and religious persecution, war, and poverty. Today’s Haitian immigrants share a similar story. They came to this country legally, some as long as 30 years ago, many of them seeking asylum from a nation gripped for centuries by imperialism, slavery, corruption, violence, and poverty. Some have come to Springfield to seek the same American dream we sought, and they have become contributing members of our community. This vile slander about Haitians in Springfield, Ohio, finds its roots in that long lineage of fear and nativism that many of our ancestors endured. My ancestors arrived here during the Irish Potato Famine of the 1850s. They were not treated well. We owe it to our own ancestors to do better, to lift people up, and not tear them down.
In 1886, France gifted to the United States the Statue of Liberty, a symbol of our freedom and independence. It captures this nation’s highest aspirations. At the statue’s base is the bronze plaque inscribed with the sonnet written by Emma Lazarus entitled “The New Colossus.” It frames the Statue of Liberty as a symbol of hope and opportunity for immigrants and as a reminder of our national identity as a refuge for humanity. It reads in part:
Give me your tired, your poor, your huddled masses yearning to breathe free,
The wretched refuse of your teeming shore. Send these, the homeless, tempest-tossed to me.
I lift my lamp beside the golden door!”
There could be no greater expression of our values as a nation and our obligations as a people. We can and must do better in wrapping our arms around these new American arrivals and helping them achieve their dreams. We each have a part to play in holding up that lamp — that beacon of freedom and opportunity — beside that golden door.
As residents and leaders in this midwestern city, we believe in our country’s highest aspiration and not its lowest fears and bigotry. To our Haitian neighbors, you are welcome here and belong here. You are we — and we are all dreamers in this land.
William R. Groves is a graduate of the Ohio State University College of Law and practiced law in Springfield, Ohio, for over four decades. His clients included the Springfield City Schools, Clark County Sheriff’s office, the City of Springfield, the City of Xenia, and many other local businesses and educational institutions. He was a member of the Board of Governors of the Ohio State Bar Association, and was President or on the board of directors of many charitable and civic organizations in Springfield including United Way and Rocking Horse Center. In his spare time, he was the founding coach of the Springfield High School Mock Trial Team that has gone on to win numerous state championships.
About the Author