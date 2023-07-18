Noon today: Community Conversation a chance to learn more about Issue 1

To help answer questions you may have about the upcoming Aug. 8 special election and Issue 1, the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News will host a Community Conversation at noon today.

You can watch the Community Conversation on the Dayton Daily News Facebook Page or in this story.

The discussion will be co-hosted by Community Impact Editor Nick Hrkman and reporter Avery Kreemer and will include Jen Miller, Executive Director of the Ohio League of Women Voters, and Sen. Theresa Gavarone, co-sponsor of SJR2 that put Issue 1 on the ballot. The panel will be ready to answer your questions during the live broadcast.

Have a question about Issue 1? Email it to nick.hrkman@coxinc.com or ask it in the comments of the livestream.

