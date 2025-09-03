West Kettering brick ranch for sale for $709K has finished basement

There is a transom window above the front entry door.

Inside the foyer has hardwood flooring, two guest closets and a built-in display case with lower cabinet. There is also a decorative ceiling light in the foyer.

To the right is the living room. It has neutral carpeting, recessed lighting, a full wall built in bookcase, crown molding and a gas fireplace with marble hearth and white wood mantel. Exterior French doors lead to the back patio.

An opening from the living room leads to the dining room. It has crown molding, recessed lighting, a decorative chandelier and tile flooring. A swinging door leads to the eat in kitchen. It has wood flooring, crown molding, pendant lights over the island and a decorative chandelier over the breakfast area. There are updated wood cabinets, granite countertops and a tile backsplash.

Appliances include wall ovens, electric cooktop and stainless floating range hood, French door refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher and wine cooler. There is a pantry and a coffee bar. The breakfast area is connected and has a door that opens to the family room. It has tile flooring, a ceiling fan, crown molding and a brick accent wall with a door opening to the two-car attached garage.

Open to the living room is a hallway and two bedrooms, including the primary bedroom suite. The primary bedroom has hardwood flooring, crown molding and a ceiling light. There is a built-in desk with cabinets and a double closet.

The ensuite bathroom has tile flooring, a wood vanity, walk in shower with glass doors and crown molding. There is a separate jetted bathtub with tile halfway up the walls.

The second bedroom has hardwood floors, a decorative chandelier and crown molding. It has an ensuite bathroom with tile flooring, wood paneled and tile walls, recessed lighting and a double vanity. There is an oversized tiled walk-in shower with glass doors.

A third bedrooms is off the foyer and has neutral carpeting, crown molding and a double closet. There is an additional full bathroom nearby with tile flooring, a wood vanity and a walk-in shower.

Also on the first floor is a laundry room with hardwood flooring, a decorative ceiling light, utility sink and cabinets.

The full finished basement has two additional bedrooms, a recreation room, second laundry room and two full bathrooms. The recreation room has wood flooring, recessed lighting, a brick gas fireplace with wood mantel and glass block windows.

Attached to the recreation room is a flex room that could be used as a second kitchen. It has cabinets, a French door refrigerator and a wall of built in cabinets.

The two bedrooms on the basement level have egress windows and neutral carpeting. One has a ceiling fan, and the other has two ceiling lights. One has an ensuite bathroom. It has tile flooring, tile halfway up the walls and a tub/shower combination with glass doors.

There is a second full bathroom off the flex room with tile flooring, a new wood vanity and a walk-in shower with glass doors. The laundry room has tile flooring and tiles halfway up and a utility sink with cabinet. The walk out is off the two-car garage on this level.

The backyard features a brick paver patio with wood pergola above and a second brick paver patio off the garage. The yard is surrounded by a wood picket fence. Updates include a full kitchen remodel, new front entrance walkway and new pavers on both rear patios.

Price: $709,000

Open house: 2-4 p.m. Sept. 7

Contact: Evan Kloth, Glasshouse Realty Group, 937-654-0283, evan@z-kgroup.com