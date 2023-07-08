Views, laidback luxury enhance home

Views from the floor-to-near-ceiling picture windows within the New England Colonial home are above the treetops looking out over the hills of the Normandy Farms neighborhood of Washington Twp. The natural light filtering into the main-floor social areas adds to the spaciousness.

Tuck off to the side of a cul-de-sac, the brick two-story residence at 808 Grants View Court listed for $495,000 by Berkshire Hathaway Home Service Professionals has about 4,033 square feet of living space — including a walk-out lower level. The half-acre wooded property has a concrete driveway that extends past a lantern-accented privacy wall to the three-car, side-entry garage. A wooden privacy fence divides the extra parking pad from the terraced wooded backyard where two concrete patios are surrounded by trees and gardens. Inside, the colonial charm is tinted with light neutral walls, dark woodwork and electric-candle lantern sconces and fixtures to bring a more casual tavern flair.

The formal entry opens through a leaded-glass front door into a foyer with a parquet wood floor and semi-open staircase with carpet-covered wooden steps and a spindled-accented banister rail. Ceiling rosettes draw attention to the lantern hanging light fixture.

To the right, the formal living room runs the width of the house and has four sets of floor-to-near-ceiling windows. The rear picture window has the treetop view of the neighborhood. Off the living room is the formal dining room with a similar picture window. Both rooms have crown molding. The dining room has beautiful parquet flooring, a chair rail and can be closed off from the foyer hallway by double doors.

The foyer hallway with parquet flooring wraps around the staircase to the more casual part of the main level. The hallway provides access to a half bathroom, the hidden stairwell to the lower level and ends within the kitchen and great room.

Wood beams accent the ceilings within the kitchen and the great room while complementing the built-in bookcase and cabinetry. The kitchen has four walls of cabinetry with light counters and light ceramic-tile flooring. The kitchen comes equipped with a range, dishwasher and refrigerator. An abundance of counter space allows room for small appliances; and a tall window, accented by lantern sconces, fills the breakfast nook with natural light. Above the double sink is a pass-through to the great room. Stained-glass shutters close off the pass-through and the design adds to the tavern décor of the great room. Wood beams cross the ceiling and bring focus to the brick wood-burning fireplace with raised brick hearth as well as the bay-window bump-out. Built-in bookcases and cabinets flank the fireplace. Bi-fold screen-panel doors open into a hidden wet bar with sink, cabinets, bottle racks and lighted glass shelves. Triple patio doors open from the great room out to the upper patio and tailored yard.

Through double doors from the kitchen, a study has access from the three-car garage and a private entrance from the backyard patio. A window seat is flanked by two closets.

The tavern-style décor continues within the lower level as the hidden staircase ends within the combined family room and recreation room. Wood paneling covers half the wall space and wood beams accent the rest. Triple patio doors open out to the lower patio, which is next to a terraced garden. Tucked at one end of the recreation room is a peninsula counter that offers bar seating for four and a wet bar behind with mirror accents and storage. One daylight window has a stained-glass design, and lantern sconces provide additional lighting to the ceiling lights. A hallway off the family room leads to a half bathroom, a laundry room with folding counter and wash tub, and access to the mechanical closets.

Four bedrooms and two full bathrooms are located upstairs. The primary bedroom has a picture window and crown molding. A dressing area has a walk-in closet and single-sink vanity. Continuing from the dressing area is a divided bathroom with an extended vanity with single sink and a double-door closet. The other half of the bathroom has a walk-in ceramic-tile surround shower with glass doors and a separate ceramic-tile surround tub/shower.

A pocket door off the hallway opens to the divided guest bath, which has two separate single-sink vanities and a tub/shower. All three bedrooms have large closets. The windows on the second floor were updated in 2019.

WASHINGTON TWP.

Price: $495,000

No Open House

Directions: From Route 48: west on Alex Bell Road to left on Grants Trail to left on Grants View Court

Highlights: About 4,033sq. ft., 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 2 half baths, wood-burning fireplace, 2 wet bars, walk-out lower level, recreation room, bay window, study, 2 concrete patios, 3-car garage, second-floor windows 2019, half-acre lot, private backyard, cul-de-sac

For more information:

Jennifer Stewart

Berkshire Hathaway Home Service Professionals

937-477-1188 or 937-436-9494

Web site: www.jennifersellsdayton.com