Two-story on wooded lot has updated HVAC system and 4,000-square feet of living space

To the left is the sunken living room. It has neutral carpeting and crown molding and is open to the dining room. This room has chair rail and crown molding, neutral carpeting and a decorative chandelier. A swinging door opens from the dining room to the kitchen.

The kitchen has tile flooring, a ceiling fan and wood cabinets. It has solid surface countertops, a walk-in pantry and a double stainless sink. Appliances include a range, dishwasher, microwave and side by side refrigerator.

There is a breakfast room with tile flooring and chair rail molding. There is a decorative chandelier and exterior sliding glass doors opening to the covered rear deck.

Off the kitchen is the family room. It has neutral carpeting, a unique brick and stone fireplace with glass doors and a raised hearth, recessed lighting and a built-in bookcase and cabinets.

Off the family room is a sunroom. It has neutral carpeting, a ceiling fan, crown molding and an exterior door opening to the back yard.

The first floor also has a bedroom with ensuite bathroom, a half bathroom and a laundry room. The bedroom has a door opening from the foyer and has neutral carpeting and a walk-in closet.

The ensuite bathroom has pendant lights, tile flooring, a wood vanity and tub/shower combination. The laundry room has tile flooring, built in cabinets and a sink.

A stairway off the foyer leads to the second floor with three bedrooms, including the primary bedroom suite. It has neutral carpeting and crown molding. The ensuite bathroom has a double vanity with makeup area and a tub/shower with glass doors. There is also a walk-in closet.

The second and third bedrooms have carpeting and double closets. There is a shared hallway bathroom with tile flooring, wood vanity and a tub/shower combination with glass doors.

The finished basement has neutral carpeting and recessed lighting. There are two finished rooms, both with closets and an unfinished area for additional storage.

The backyard has a wood deck with railings covered by an awning. It has wood steps leading to the yard.

Updates include HVAC system (2024), Exterior painting and staining (2024), Hot water heater and sump pump (2021), Pella windows (2010), 6-panel doors, ceiling fans, sprinkler system and leaf guards (2010).

MORE DETAILS

Price: $624,900

Open house: 2-4 p.m. Sept. 7

Contact: Jeannie Glennon & Felix McGinnis, Coldwell Banker Heritage, 937-602-5976, Jeanneglennon@gmail.com