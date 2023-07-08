Two-story foyer, fireplace stand out in home

Upon entry, a two-story stone fireplace is framed by the two-story foyer and is the centerpiece to the main level of this two-story home located within the Somerset neighborhood of Washington Twp.

Listed for $459,900 by Tami Holmes Realty, the brick-and-frame home at 600 Byrd Court has about 3,655 square feet of living space. The corner property has a two-car garage and a paver-brick patio with plant bench. Located within the Somerset neighborhood, the homeowners’ association includes lawn mowing service, snow removal, trash, a putting green, walking trails and common areas.

Formal entry opens from the covered front door into a two-story foyer with an open staircase that ascends to a catwalk. Spindled accented oak railing accents the staircase and wraps around the catwalk. Ceramic-tile flooring fills the foyer and continues down the entry hallway to the great room. Framed by the walkway to the great room and staircase is a two-story stone fireplace that is the centerpiece to the great room. The dual-sided gas fireplace has a wood mantel and is flanked by two thresholds into a sunroom. Nine windows and a glass door fill the room with natural light and the other side of the fireplace has a dentil wood mantel and ceramic-tile surround.

Open to the great room and separate by a two-level peninsula counter, the kitchen and breakfast room has wood-laminate flooring. The upper counter extends to allow for breakfast bar seating while the lower counter has a corner double sink. Cherry cabinetry surrounds stainless-steel appliances. There is a double-door pantry closet. Counter space offers a coffee station and buffet space near the breakfast room. Sliding patio doors open from the breakfast room out to the paver-brick patio, which is also accessible from the sunroom. A formal dining room is conveniently located off the kitchen and has wood laminate flooring. The dining room could be flexible space.

Off the great room is the first-floor primary bedroom suite. A door opens into a hallway, which branches into the bedroom that has a tray ceiling with paddle fan and crown molding. Light hardwood flooring fills the bedroom. Double doors open to a divided full bathroom. The bath has a double-sink vanity and a corner whirlpool tub below a stained-glass window. A pocket door opens into the other half that includes a walk-in, ceramic-tile shower with glass doors. There is a walk-in closet behind another pocket door.

A mudroom has a wall of built-ins — including a pantry cabinet, a desk or planning area and a wash sink. Access to the two-car garage is through the mudroom and there are hook-ups for a possible first-floor laundry.

Three bedrooms, a full bathroom and a loft office nook are located on the second floor. All three bedrooms have large closets and ceiling paddle fans. The guest bath has a tub/shower with sliding doors and a single-sink vanity. The office nook provides access to two bedrooms and has an arched window. The third bedroom and full bathroom are across the catwalk that has a spindle-accented cutout that looks down into the great room.

Accessible from a hidden staircase off the great room, the lower level has been finished into a media room, a family room, a bonus flexible room, a full bathroom and a laundry room. The staircase ends within the family room area with a wall of built-in display cases with electric. A pocket door opens into a large storage room.

The family room wraps around to the media room, which has an egress window. A theater system includes a screen, projector and surround-sound speakers. Tucked off one wall is a wet bar area with a sink, appliance nook, cabinetry, microwave shelf and counter space.

French doors open into a bonus room, which has vinyl flooring to allow for flexible living space. A glass window allows for some of the egress window natural light to filter into the room, which could be a hobby area, exercise room or game space.

A hallway leads down to a full bathroom with shower and single-sink vanity and ends within the laundry room with hanging cabinets and wash sink. There is access to the utility closet from the laundry room and a second access that has unfinished storage options.

WASHINGTON TWP.

Price: $459,900

No Open House

Directions: Sheehan Road to Sawtry Lane (Somerset subdivision) to right on Byrd Court, corner property

Highlights: About 3,655 sq. ft., 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths, 1 half bath, dual-sided gas fireplace, volume ceilings, wood-laminate flooring, loft study, first-floor primary bedroom, great room, sunroom, finished lower level, egress window, media room, projection system, recreation room, 2-car garage, courtyard paver-patio, irrigation system, corner lot, homeowners’ association

For more information:

Tami Holmes

Tami Holmes Realty

937-620-5979

Website: https://www.tami-holmes.com