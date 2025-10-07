Troy home for sale for $559K is on private lot in Nottingham subdivision

Inside, the foyer has LVT flooring and a decorative chandelier. There is also a guest closet. To the left is a home office with LVT flooring and a ceiling light.

The foyer steps back to the family room. It has neutral carpeting, recessed lighting and a ceiling fan. There is a built-in entertainment unit and a stacked stone fireplace. The open kitchen and dining room is off the family room. This area has LVT flooring, granite countertops and a tile backsplash. There is an island with bar seating and pendant lights above. Appliances include a refrigerator, dishwasher, range and microwave. There is also an oversized walk-in pantry. The dining area has a decorative chandelier and sliding glass doors leading out to the back patio.

Off the garage is a mudroom, laundry room and half bathroom. LVT flooring flows throughout the space. The half bath has a pedestal sink, and the laundry room has a sink and cabinet.

Carpeted stairs off the foyer lead to the second level and three bedrooms, including the primary bedroom suite. It has neutral carpeting, a lighted tray ceiling and a ceiling fan. The ensuite bathroom has a double vanity, tile flooring and a walk-in shower with glass doors. There is a linen closet and a separate walk-in closet with carpeting.

Two additional bedrooms have carpeting and ceiling fans and oversized walk-in closets. A full bathroom is off the hallway and has tile flooring, a double vanity, and a tub/shower combination.

The finished basement has a recreation room, a fourth bedroom and a bathroom. The recreation room has neutral carpeting and a built-in entertainment center. There is a kitchenette with LVT flooring, a bar with pendant lighting, recessed lighting and a refrigerator.

The bedroom has daylight windows, a ceiling fan and neutral carpeting. The full bathroom has LVT flooring and a tub/shower combination. There is an unfinished space for extra storage.

The backyard has two paver patio sections, and the back of the lot is lined with trees.

MORE DETAILS