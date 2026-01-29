Local real estate: Tipp City ranch for sale has 3-car garage, new professional landscaping

This five-bedroom nearly new home is in the Rosewood Creek community in Tipp City. Built in 2022, it is at 950 Rosenthal Drive and in the Tipp City Exempted Village School District.
A concrete driveway leads to a three-car attached garage and a walk connects to the covered front entry. The front porch ceiling is wood with a decorative light, and the front door has a decorative window at the top.
Inside, the foyer has Luxury Vinyl Plank flooring and a guest closet. To the left of the entry is a dedicated home office. It has LVP flooring, a ceiling light and a closet.
The foyer steps back to the living room. It has LVP flooring, recessed lighting, a ceiling fan and a floor to ceiling fireplace with wood mantel. The living room is open to the kitchen.
The kitchen has recessed lighting, white cabinets, quartz countertops and a tile backsplash. LVP flooring flows throughout the kitchen and eat in area. There is an island with bar seating and a pantry cabinet. Appliances include a French door refrigerator, double wall oven/microwave, dishwasher, and electric cooktop. The breakfast area features French doors opening to the back patio.
The home has a split bedroom plan with the primary bedroom on one side and two guest bedrooms on the other. The primary bedroom suite has LVP flooring, a ceiling fan, and recessed lighting.
The ensuite bathroom has tile flooring, a double vanity with quartz top, a built-in cabinet with shelving, a walk-in shower with tile walls and a generous sized walk-in closet with tile flooring. Exterior doors open to the patio.
On the other side of the home off the kitchen are two bedrooms, a half bathroom, a full ensuite bathroom and a laundry room. Both bedrooms have LVP flooring and ceiling fans. Both also have ceiling fans. The ensuite bathroom has a vanity, LVP flooring, a tub/shower combination and built in closets.
The half bathroom has tile flooring and a vanity. The laundry room has LVP flooring and also serves as a mudroom off the garage with recessed lighting and a built-in organizing system with coat hooks and shelves.
Stairs off the foyer lead to the finished basement with both daylight and egress windows, a family room, two additional bedrooms, two full bathrooms and a flex space. LVP flooring flows throughout the basement level. The family room has recessed lighting and a wet bar with cabinets and granite countertops.
There is a full bathroom off the family room with a tub/shower combination and vanity. Both bedrooms have generous walk-in closets, and one has an ensuite bathroom with a wood vanity and tub/shower combination. There is a flex/exercise room and an unfinished storage room and two additional closets.
The backyard features a covered concrete patio with a ceiling fan and recessed lighting. There is a brick/stone firepit off the patio. The home features all new professional landscaping.
MORE DETAILS
Price: $639,950
Contact: Ann S. Goss, Sibcy Cline Realtors, 937-266-9361, agoss@sibcycline.com
About the Author