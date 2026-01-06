Sugarcreek Twp. 2-story for sale has heated swimming pool, finished basement

Inside, the foyer has hardwood flooring and a guest closet. To the left is a home office. It has neutral carpeting, French doors and recessed lighting. The foyer steps back to the open concept kitchen, dining and family rooms. Hardwood floors flow throughout this space.

The family room has a ceiling fan, recessed lighting and an electric fireplace with a wood mantel. The kitchen has wood cabinets, solid surface countertops, tile backsplash, recessed lighting and an island with bar seating. Appliances include a French door refrigerator, gas range, microwave, and dishwasher. At one end of the kitchen is a walk-in pantry with shelves and cabinets and hardwood flooring, At the other end is the dining room. It has hardwood flooring, recessed lighting, built in bench seating and an exterior door opening to the back patio.

Off the kitchen is a mud room with built-in cubbies and shelves, and a half bathroom. The mudroom has built in shelves, hardwood flooring and a sliding glass door opening to the back patio. There is also a closet and recessed lighting. The half bathroom has hardwood flooring and a pedestal sink.

A back carpeted stairway off the dining room leads up to the four bedrooms, including the primary bedroom suite and an upstairs family room. The entire second floor has neutral carpeting. The family room has a ceiling fan and recessed lighting.

The primary bedroom has a ceiling fan and recessed lighting. The ensuite bathroom has plank flooring, a double vanity, a walk-in shower with glass doors and separate water closet. There is also a walk-in closet.

The additional bedrooms have ceiling fans and walk in closet. There is a shared full bathroom with plank flooring, a double vanity and a tub/shower combination. There is a second-floor laundry room with tile flooring, a laundry sink and shelving.

The finished basement has carpeted steps, and neutral carpeting throughout, recessed lighting, a wet bar with cabinets and a sink and a beverage cooler.

The backyard features an inground heated pool with concrete patio surrounding it, a covered patio and an outdoor kitchen with a refrigerator. There is a covered patio space with a ceiling fan and a pergola over the outdoor kitchen. The backyard is surrounded by a metal fence.

MORE DETAILS

Price: $625,000

Contact: Amanda Pileggi, Coldwell Banker Heritage, 937-307-7881, Amanda.pileggi@cbishome.com