Stone-and-stucco home on public golf course

This stone and stucco two story home sits on more than an acre lot in the National Golf Links golf course subdivision. Originally built in 2014, it is at the end of a cul-de-sac and is in the Northeastern Local School District.
A long asphalt driveway with extra side parking leads to the three-car, tandem garage with opener. The garage is surrounded by decorative stone; and there is a concrete walk leading to the front door and covered stoop. The front door is surrounded by two half side lights.
Inside the entry is wood flooring and a two-story foyer with decorative chandelier. The entry also has a coat closet. To the right of the entry is a living room with double barn doors. This room has neutral carpet and a ceiling light fixture. To the left is a formal dining room with neutral carpet and decorative light fixture on the ceiling.
The entry leads back to the open kitchen and family room and the wood flooring extends to the kitchen. The kitchen has recessed lighting, granite counters, pendulum lights, stone backsplash and a breakfast bar. There is also a chandelier over the breakfast area. Appliances include a dishwasher, French door refrigerator, gas range and built-in microwave. There are also pantry cabinets. There is a full bathroom with shower off the kitchen and a first-floor laundry room. The bathroom has tile vinyl tile flooring, and the laundry room has laminate. There is tile halfway up the walls of the laundry room and cabinets above the washer and dryer hookups.
Open to the kitchen is the family room with stone gas fireplace. This room has a ceiling fan and neutral carpeting. A carpeted sunroom is open to the family room and has a sliding glass door open to the large deck. This room has cathedral ceilings and a ceiling fan.
The carpeted steps off the entry lead to a landing and the second level. Upstairs are three bedrooms with neutral carpeting. The smaller bedrooms have double closets, and one has a ceiling fan. The master bedroom is at the end of the hall and has neutral carpeting, a trey ceiling, a ceiling fan and a walk-in closet off the master ensuite bath. This bath has a garden tub, walk-in shower and double vanity as well as vinyl tile flooring. There is also a linen closet. An additional full bath is off the hallway and has a tub/shower combination and single vanity. There are also washer-dryer hookups in the master closet.
The partially finished basement can be accessed from the kitchen and has carpeted stairs and a main finished area with wood flooring. There is an additional full kitchen in the basement with solid surface counters, range, microwave, refrigerator and breakfast bar with solid surface countertops. Two additional finished rooms are down a hallway from the kitchen, and both have neutral carpet and closets. There is an egress window in the hallway and another full bath with tub/shower combination and storage cabinet. There is unfinished space for additional storage.
At the rear of the home is a deck with railing and a pergola. A 20,000-gallon, above-ground pool is built into the deck, and there is a door to the laundry room from that side of the deck. A storage shed is connected to the garage at the side of the house and there is an exterior door off the garage
The backyard is bordered by trees and there is a brick firepit near the rear of the yard.
Facts:
87 Clubhouse Drive, South Charleston, OH 45368
Four bedrooms, four bathrooms
3,892 square feet
1.03-acre lot
OPEN HOUSE Sunday 12/11 2 – 4 pm.
Price: $520,000
Directions: Route 40 to Clubhouse Drive
Highlights: Two-story with four bedrooms and four full bathrooms, partially finished basement with egress, second full kitchen in basement, sunroom off first floor kitchen, gas fireplace in family room, laundry areas on first and second floors, wood floors and neutral carpet, large deck with built in above ground pool and pergola, 1-acre lot backs to woods and overlooks public golf course.
Kathy Kindell
RE/MAX
614-203-5220
