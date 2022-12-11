Stone-and-stucco home on public golf course

The carpeted steps off the entry lead to a landing and the second level. Upstairs are three bedrooms with neutral carpeting. The smaller bedrooms have double closets, and one has a ceiling fan. The master bedroom is at the end of the hall and has neutral carpeting, a trey ceiling, a ceiling fan and a walk-in closet off the master ensuite bath. This bath has a garden tub, walk-in shower and double vanity as well as vinyl tile flooring. There is also a linen closet. An additional full bath is off the hallway and has a tub/shower combination and single vanity. There are also washer-dryer hookups in the master closet.

The partially finished basement can be accessed from the kitchen and has carpeted stairs and a main finished area with wood flooring. There is an additional full kitchen in the basement with solid surface counters, range, microwave, refrigerator and breakfast bar with solid surface countertops. Two additional finished rooms are down a hallway from the kitchen, and both have neutral carpet and closets. There is an egress window in the hallway and another full bath with tub/shower combination and storage cabinet. There is unfinished space for additional storage.

At the rear of the home is a deck with railing and a pergola. A 20,000-gallon, above-ground pool is built into the deck, and there is a door to the laundry room from that side of the deck. A storage shed is connected to the garage at the side of the house and there is an exterior door off the garage

The backyard is bordered by trees and there is a brick firepit near the rear of the yard.

Facts:

87 Clubhouse Drive, South Charleston, OH 45368

Four bedrooms, four bathrooms

3,892 square feet

1.03-acre lot

OPEN HOUSE Sunday 12/11 2 – 4 pm.

Price: $520,000

Directions: Route 40 to Clubhouse Drive

Highlights: Two-story with four bedrooms and four full bathrooms, partially finished basement with egress, second full kitchen in basement, sunroom off first floor kitchen, gas fireplace in family room, laundry areas on first and second floors, wood floors and neutral carpet, large deck with built in above ground pool and pergola, 1-acre lot backs to woods and overlooks public golf course.

For more details

Kathy Kindell

RE/MAX

614-203-5220

Kkindell@revealty.com