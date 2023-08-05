Redesign enhances indoor, outdoor living spaces

Built within the landscape of the rolling hills of the Fawnwood Forest subdivision of Kettering, this three-story contemporary home has been completely redesigned with open flexible rooms, new bathrooms, a primary bedroom suite and enhanced outdoor living space.

Listed for $649,900 by Home Experts Realty, the stucco-and-stone home at 4755 Fawnwood Road has about 3,628 square feet of living space. Surrounded by mature trees, the property has detailed landscaping with stone steps and walks, a covered concrete patio, balcony and multi-level decks. A three-car detached garage has updated carriage-style overhead doors, and the rear service door opens to a covered walkway to the formal entry to the house. Garden space offers a gravel patio and boulder steps that lead to the side composite deck and wooded backyard.

Updates that were made last year include new windows, roof and gutters as well as two new heating and cooling systems. Other interior renovations made during the redesign include the kitchen with quartz counters, two full and a half bathroom, and wood-plank flooring throughout.

The centerpiece to the home and the redesign is the illuminated floating staircase with a metal banister, wire-like railings and wooden broad plank steps. A glass door with matching sidelights opens into an entry level with two double-door closets. The entry landing has access to the staircase that ascends and descends to the other levels of the house.

Up one level, the staircase opens into the spacious great room with an arched window that provides views of the wooded yard. Wood beams stretch across the vaulted ceiling and match the staircase railing in color. A candle chandelier hangs above the room. Double patio doors open out to a side balcony deck. Wood-plank flooring fills the great room and continues throughout the main social areas, including the kitchen, dining room and family room.

The renovated kitchen features white cabinetry along two walls with six windows, adding natural light to the canister and hanging light fixtures. A large island has an extended quartz counter for bar seating and has a built-in induction-top range. Stainless steel appliances include a dishwasher, refrigerator, wall oven and microwave. There are pantry cabinets with roll-out shelves and hanging cabinets with glass-panel doors. White subway tile fills wall space from the counter to ceiling. A candle chandelier hangs above the dining area.

A stone fireplace tucked into a corner of the family room can be enjoyed from both the family room and the kitchen area. The fireplace has a raised stone hearth. Patio doors next to the fireplace open out to a multi-level composite deck and the backyard. Opposite the patio doors is a single-glass door that opens to a balcony deck. There is also access to a half bathroom of the family room.

Upstairs is the primary bedroom suite level. A cutout with metal railing looks down into the great room from the upstairs hallway landing. A door opens into a bonus room with a tall window and irregular shape. The room is large enough to be an office or study. At the end of the hallway is the primary bedroom with a corner fireplace with ceramic-tile surround and wood-beam mantel. Wood-plank flooring fills the bedroom and transitions into ceramic-tile upon entering the primary bathroom. The bath has a walk-in shower with rain shower and jetted body sprays. The shower has marble-and-glass surround with a mosaic tile floor. There is a double-sink vanity with dual mirrored medicine cabinets, and a free-standing soak tub is below a frosted window and small chandelier. The other side of the bathroom is a walk-in closet with build-in organizers, a stackable washer-dryer nook, linen closet and private toilet room.

The staircase descends to the lower walk-out level, ending within a flexible space with patio doors that open out to a side concrete patio. One of three bedrooms is accessible from this space. A hallway leads to two other bedrooms and a full bathroom. All three bedrooms have double bi-fold closets, windows and carpeting. The bathroom has a double-sink vanity and a tub/shower with glass tile surround.

A large utility room has one of two heating and cooling systems, the hot water tank, wash tub and a second set of laundry hook-ups.

KETTERING

Price: $649,900

No Open House

Directions: state Route 48 to west on David Road then south on Silverwood and west on Fawnwood Road

Highlights: About 3,628 sq. ft., 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 1 half bath, 2 wood-burning fireplaces, wood-plank floors, updated kitchen, stainless-steel appliances, updated bathrooms, volume ceiling, bonus rooms, 2 laundry rooms, 2 HVAC systems, roof, gutters, windows 2022, composite balconies, composite deck, patio, 3-car garage, wooded yard

For more information:

Chris Howard

Home Experts Realty

937-340-1012

No website