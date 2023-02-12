Ranch home on 5.28 acres with lovely views

The formal entry is off a large, covered porch and opens into a foyer hallway that ends into the formal living spaces at the back of the house. Hardwood flooring fills the foyer and flows into the kitchen, located just off the foyer. The flooring fills the kitchen and adjoining hearth room and then wraps into the dining area that is part of the formal living space. A picture window fills the living room with natural light and French doors open from the dining area out to the 30-by-12-foot covered backyard patio.

Folding louvered doors divide the formal space from the front casual area of the kitchen and hearth room. Wood beams accent the ceiling above the hearth room as a brick wood-burning fireplace fills the entire wall. There is a raised hearth and a wood-beam mantel that extends the length of the fireplaces. A picture window fills the room with natural light and a large window is above the double sink of the kitchen. The hearth room and kitchen are open and spacious. Maple cabinetry fills three walls of the kitchen and there is plenty of counter space. Appliances include a glass-top range, dishwasher and refrigerator. A planning area has space for a microwave and coffee station.

Hidden behind louvered doors off the dining room is a large laundry room with half bathroom. This space has access to the two-car garage, a storage room and a back door to the covered patio.

Off the foyer, a hallway leads to the main-level bedroom wing where three bedrooms and two full bathrooms are located. The main bedroom has a private bath with a step-in shower and single-sink vanity. The guest bath has a tub/shower and single-sink vanity.

All three bedrooms have large closets and ceiling paddle fans. Two bedrooms have wood flooring while the third has carpeting and has been set up as a sitting room.

A semi-open staircase off the living room leads up to a second level where there are two bedrooms and a full bathroom. The bath has a tub/shower with ceramic-tile surround and an extended vanity with single sink. The bedrooms are spacious. One has a walk-in closet. The other has a built-in bookcase and a walk-in closet that opens into a hidden playroom with vaulted ceiling and built-in storage nook. There is also walk-in attic access off the hallway.

Accessible from the hearth room, the full finished basement offers plenty of space for entertainment. Along one wall is a kitchen area with sink, range, cabinetry and counters. There is electric for other appliances. A door opens outside to a ramp access.

The space wraps around to a media area and there are two other divided bonus rooms, one of which has built-in shelves designed for collectables. This room has access to a full bathroom with a fiberglass tub/shower and single-sink vanity.

An unfinished room has a workshop, a second laundry hook-up area, and the home’s mechanical systems, which include central heat pump cooking and forced-air oil heat. The property has a septic system.

BEAVERCREEK TWP.

Price: $595,000

No Open House

Directions: I-675 to Indian Ripple Road or U.S. Route 35 to Factory Road, left on Indian Ripple Road, house on right side

Highlights: About 2,400 sq. ft., 5 bedrooms, 4 full baths, 1 half bath, hardwood floors, wood-burning fireplace, first-floor main bedroom, wood-beam ceilings, eat-in kitchen, walkout basement, second kitchen, three bonus rooms, workshop, 2-car garage, paved parking pad, oil heat pump, septic, covered patio, garden barn, 5.28 acres

For more information:

Michael Palmer

Irongate Inc. Realtors

937-416-9342

Website: https://mikepalmer.irongaterealtors.com