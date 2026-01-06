Newer Northridge home on double wooded lot priced at $275K

This newer three-bedroom home in Northridge is being offered with an additional wooded lot and has 1,558 square feet of living space. CONTRIBUTED

This three-bedroom Dayton home, built in 2022, sits on a wooded lot with an extra lot as part of the package. It is at 2625 Secretariat Court, has 1,558-square feet of finished living space and is in the Northridge Local School District.

A two-car attached garage with openers is connected to the covered front entry by a walkway. Steps lead to a covered front porch, which has stacked stone accented pillars. A glass storm door covers the front door, which has a window at the top.

Inside the foyer has luxury vinyl plank flooring, which continues throughout this level, a guest closet and a decorative chandelier. To the left is a formal dining room. It has a decorative chandelier. Beyond the foyer to the right is the living room, which has a ceiling fan.

The living room has LVP flooring and a ceiling fan and is open to the kitchen and dining room. CONTRIBUTED

Open to the living room and dining room is the kitchen. It has wood cabinets, granite countertops, an island with bar seating and wainscotting, pendant lights and a ceiling light. Appliances include a range, microwave, French door refrigerator, and dishwasher. Sliding glass doors open to the backyard wood deck.

The kitchen has wood cabinets and an island with bar seating. It has LVP flooring and sliding glass doors open to the back yard deck and wooded lot. CONTRIBUTED

There is a half bathroom off the living room with wood vanity and a brick backsplash. There is a nearby mudroom with a closet and storage cabinet.

Upstairs are three bedrooms, including the primary bedroom suite. It has neutral carpeting and a ceiling light. The ensuite bathroom has a wood vanity and a walk-in shower. Two additional bedrooms have neutral carpeting and share a full hall bathroom with a wood vanity and tub/shower combination.

The back of the home has a wood deck with railings and a wooded lot with an outbuilding with a wood deck. CONTRIBUTED

The wooded back yard features a wood deck with railings with steps down to the yard. There is yard shed with a wood deck with room for seating on the property. The lot is heavily wooded and lined with mature trees.

Price: $275,000

Contact: Mandi Rider, Agora Realty Group, 937-681-5400, mandi@mandirider.com

