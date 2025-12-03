Local real estate: Yankee Trace home has 3-car garage, split floor plan

This brick split floorplan ranch is in the Yankee Trace Community and features three bedrooms and two and one half bathrooms. CONTRIBUTED

This brick ranch is in the Yankee Trace community in Centerville. Built in 1997, it sits on a .44-acre lot and has 2,942 square feet of living space. It is at 1053 Charter Place and in the Centerville City School District.

A concrete driveway leads to the three-car attached side entry garage with openers. A walkway connects it to the covered front entrance. The front door has sidelights on either side and a semi-circular transom window above.

Inside the foyer has tile flooring and a decorative ceiling light. There is a double-sized guest closet around the corner. To the left is a dedicated home office. It has hardwood floors, double French doors, a built-in bookcase and recessed lighting. Across the foyer is the formal dining room. It has hardwood floors, a decorative chandelier, tray ceiling and wood shutters on the window, which is topped by a semi-circular transom.

The living room has a vaulted ceiling, a wall of built in bookcases, a gas fireplace and exterior French doors opening to the back deck. CONTRIBUTED

Off the foyer is a tiled hallway that opens to the living room. It has hardwood floors, a wall of built in bookcases with cabinets and a gas fireplace with painted wood mantel. There is a vaulted ceiling with recessed lighting and a decorative chandelier. French doors open to the deck in the back yard.

An opening from the living room leads to the breakfast nook. It has tile floors and a decorative chandelier. A breakfast bar with an area for seating separates the breakfast nook from the kitchen. It has tile flooring, a ceiling fan, recessed lighting and a planning desk. There are solid surface countertops, a tile backsplash and stainless appliances including a French door refrigerator, dishwasher, a wall oven, microwave and cooktop. There is also a pantry.

The Florida room has tile flooring, a vaulted ceiling, ceiling fan and exterior door opening to the deck. CONTRIBUTED

There is a Florida room off the breakfast nook with tile flooring, a vaulted ceiling and ceiling fan, and an exterior door opening to the deck.

The home features a split floor plan with the primary bedroom suite on one side and the additional bedrooms on the other. The primary bedroom has neutral carpeting, a tray ceiling and a ceiling fan. There are wood shutters on the windows. The ensuite bathroom has tile flooring, a soaking tub, a double vanity with makeup area and a ceiling fan. There is a walk-in shower with a glass door and a walk-in closet.

The primary bedroom suite has a tray ceiling with a ceiling fan, neutral carpeting, wood window blinds and an ensuite bathroom and walk in closet with custom organizing system. CONTRIBUTED

On the opposite side of the home are two guest bedrooms and a full bathroom. The bedrooms have neutral carpeting, walk-in closets and ceiling fans. The bathroom is Jack and Jill style and both bedrooms have access. It has tile flooring, a double vanity and a tub/shower combination with glass doors.

There is also a half bathroom with tile flooring and a pedestal sink and a laundry room with tile flooring with tile flooring, built in cabinets and a sink.

The home sits on .44 acres and is lined with mature trees in the back. There is a deck and stamped concrete walkway with professionally landscaped beds. CONTRIBUTED

There is a raised deck on the back of the house with a bridge and stamped concrete pathway leading down to the professionally landscaped yard. The lot is lined with mature trees offering complete privacy. Updates include HVAC (2023) and roof (2022).

More Details:

Price: $674,500

Contact: Andrew Gaydosh. Exp Realty, 937-305-9570, andrew@thegaydoshteam.com

