Local real estate: Yankee Trace home has 3-car garage, split floor plan

Inside the foyer has tile flooring and a decorative ceiling light. There is a double-sized guest closet around the corner. To the left is a dedicated home office. It has hardwood floors, double French doors, a built-in bookcase and recessed lighting. Across the foyer is the formal dining room. It has hardwood floors, a decorative chandelier, tray ceiling and wood shutters on the window, which is topped by a semi-circular transom.

Off the foyer is a tiled hallway that opens to the living room. It has hardwood floors, a wall of built in bookcases with cabinets and a gas fireplace with painted wood mantel. There is a vaulted ceiling with recessed lighting and a decorative chandelier. French doors open to the deck in the back yard.

An opening from the living room leads to the breakfast nook. It has tile floors and a decorative chandelier. A breakfast bar with an area for seating separates the breakfast nook from the kitchen. It has tile flooring, a ceiling fan, recessed lighting and a planning desk. There are solid surface countertops, a tile backsplash and stainless appliances including a French door refrigerator, dishwasher, a wall oven, microwave and cooktop. There is also a pantry.

There is a Florida room off the breakfast nook with tile flooring, a vaulted ceiling and ceiling fan, and an exterior door opening to the deck.

The home features a split floor plan with the primary bedroom suite on one side and the additional bedrooms on the other. The primary bedroom has neutral carpeting, a tray ceiling and a ceiling fan. There are wood shutters on the windows. The ensuite bathroom has tile flooring, a soaking tub, a double vanity with makeup area and a ceiling fan. There is a walk-in shower with a glass door and a walk-in closet.

On the opposite side of the home are two guest bedrooms and a full bathroom. The bedrooms have neutral carpeting, walk-in closets and ceiling fans. The bathroom is Jack and Jill style and both bedrooms have access. It has tile flooring, a double vanity and a tub/shower combination with glass doors.

There is also a half bathroom with tile flooring and a pedestal sink and a laundry room with tile flooring with tile flooring, built in cabinets and a sink.

There is a raised deck on the back of the house with a bridge and stamped concrete pathway leading down to the professionally landscaped yard. The lot is lined with mature trees offering complete privacy. Updates include HVAC (2023) and roof (2022).

More Details:

Price: $674,500

Contact: Andrew Gaydosh. Exp Realty, 937-305-9570, andrew@thegaydoshteam.com