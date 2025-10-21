Local real estate: West Milton custom brick ranch is a horse lover’s dream

This custom brick ranch sits on ten acres in West Milton. It includes a two car attached garage and two barns with horse stalls and two arenas. CONTRIBUTED

This custom brick ranch sits on ten acres in West Milton. It includes a two car attached garage and two barns with horse stalls and two arenas. CONTRIBUTED
HomesPlus
By
17 minutes ago
X

This three-bedroom custom-built brick ranch home sits on ten acres in West Milton. Built in 2008, it is at 5390 S. Rangeline Road and is in the Milton Union School District.

An asphalt driveway connects the road to the two-car side entry attached garage. It also has an exterior door and storage space. A concrete walkway connects the garage to the covered front entrance. The front door has a sidelight and decorative window at the top. The driveway circles around to connect to one of the two barns on the property.

The ten acre property includes two barns. There are horse stalls, indoor and outdoor arenas and three fenced in pastures. CONTRIBUTED

icon to expand image

Inside, the foyer has hardwood floors, crown molding and recessed lighting. There is a laundry room off the foyer with new cabinets and a tile backsplash, a folding counter and an octagonal window. It has luxury vinyl tile flooring.

The open concept kitchen, living and dining areas have hardwood flooring with tile in the kitchen. The ceiling is vaulted with a ceiling fan and there is a corner gas fireplace. CONTRIBUTED

icon to expand image

The foyer steps back to the open concept dining and living rooms and kitchen. The area has a vaulted ceiling. The living room has a ceiling fan, hardwood flooring and a corner gas fireplace with a tile surround. The attached dining area has hardwood flooring and recessed lighting. There are exterior French doors opening to the back deck.

The kitchen has tile flooring, granite countertops and a tile backsplash. It has an island with a breakfast bar with pendant lights and a built-in beverage cooler and drawer style microwave. There is recessed lighting and a pantry, and appliances include a refrigerator, range, and dishwasher.

The primary bedroom suite is off the living room. It has newer neutral carpeting, a tray ceiling with recessed lighting and a ceiling fan. There is a walk-in closet and an ensuite bathroom. The bathroom has tile flooring; a double-sized walk-in shower with tile walls and floor and glass doors and an elevated soaking bathtub. There is a newer double vanity and a linen closet.

The primary ensuite bathroom features a double size tile walk in shower and an elevated soaking bathtub. CONTRIBUTED

icon to expand image

Two additional bedrooms off the foyer have neutral carpeting and ceiling fans. One has a vaulted ceiling. The shared full bathroom has tile flooring, a new vanity with a tile backsplash and a tub/shower combination.

The finished basement has a game area with a pool table that conveys, a theater area and wet bar with full size refrigerator. CONTRIBUTED

icon to expand image

The finished basement has a game area with a pool table (included in the sale) and lighting fixture above and tile flooring. There are built in bookcases along one wall with recessed lighting above. There is a theater area with seating (can be included in sale) and neutral carpeting. There is also a family room area with a marble-topped wet bar and bar stools (can be included in sale. The bar area has tile flooring and a refrigerator.

There is a flex room in the basement that could be a fourth bedroom. It has neutral carpeting and recessed lighting. There is an ensuite bathroom with tile flooring, a pedestal sink and a tub/shower combination. There is also a separate carpeted exercise/flex room with equipment that can be included in sale.

The back of the home has a two level wood deck with steps leading down to the back yard and overlooking the property beyond. CONTRIBUTED

icon to expand image

The backyard features an elevated two-level wood deck with railings that overlooks the property. The property also includes a fenced horse arena, two barns (one with horse stalls and both are powered by a generator. There is a 12 x 16’ tack room with a hot water heater, sink and an indoor horse arena. There are three fenced in pastures on the property.

MORE DETAILS

Price: $750,000

Contact: Linda Shurte, Irongate Inc., Realtors, 937-416-6592, Linda@shurte.com

OPEN HOUSE Sunday, October 26 2 – 4 pm.

In Other News
1
Local real estate: Miamisburg home with 5 bedrooms has had renovations
2
Brookville ranch home for sale has been completely renovated
3
Local real estate: $629K split-bedroom ranch in Clearcreek Twp. has...
4
Local real estate: Huber Heights brick ranch for sale is on 1 acre with...
5
Local real estate: Centerville brick 2-story listed at $549K is move-in...

About the Author

Follow Beth Langefels on facebookFollow Beth Langefels on twitter