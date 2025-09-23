Local Real Estate: West Kettering 2-story for sale is on wooded lot

Inside, the foyer has tile flooring and a decorative ceiling light. There is also a guest closet to the right. To the right is a dining room. It has hardwood flooring, wainscotting halfway up, chair rail and crown molding and a decorative chandelier.

To the left is the living room. It has hardwood flooring, crown molding, a built-in bookcase with cabinets and a fireplace with marble hearth.

A doorway from the dining room opens to the eat in kitchen. It has tile flooring, wood cabinets, solid surface countertops and recessed lighting. There is an island with a professional cooktop and a light fixture above. Other appliances include a wall oven, microwave, dishwasher and French door refrigerator. There is a built-in planning desk and a pantry. The breakfast nook has a decorative chandelier and exterior doors leading to the rear deck.

The laundry room is off the kitchen. It has tile flooring, built in cabinets and a sink.

To the right of the kitchen is a family room and half bathroom. The bathroom has tile flooring and a wood vanity. The family room has a wood beamed ceiling with a catwalk on the second floor that overlooks part of the room.

There are tile floors and a brick fireplace with wood mantel. There is a partial wood ceiling with recessed lighting. There is also a built-in wet bar behind bifold doors that includes a beverage refrigerator, sink and wine rack.

Wood steps off the entry lead to the second floor and four bedrooms, including the primary bedroom suite. It has hardwood floors, double closets and an ensuite bathroom. The bathroom has tile flooring, a double vanity and a walk-in shower.

There is a connected study/den that overlooks the family room below. There is a ceiling fan above the family room off this room. It has hardwood flooring and wood shutters on the windows.

Three additional second floor bedrooms have hardwood floors. There are two additional full bathrooms off the hallway. They have tile floors, wood vanities and walk in showers, one with glass doors.

The partially finished basement has a recreation room. It has wood paneling and a painted concrete floor. There are wood built in bookcases and cabinets and a woodburning brick fireplace with wood mantel. The unfinished portion houses a utility room and closet.

The backyard has a wood deck with built in bench and railings. There are exterior doors to the deck in the breakfast area and family room. Wood steps lead down to the brick paver patio and there is a greenhouse. There is a three-season gazebo and firepit area. The house sits on .88 acres and is has many mature trees.

The home also features a two zone HVAC system. Updates include refinished hardwood floors in 2017 and 2018, glass block windows and roof in 2019.

