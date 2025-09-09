Local real estate: Washington Twp. brick 2-story for sale is on a corner lot

This all brick two story was originally built in 1993 and has been updated. It has 4,081 square feet of living space including five bedrooms and a finished basement. CONTRIBUTED

This all-brick Washington Twp. two-story, originally built in 1993, has five bedrooms and 4,081-square feet of finished space. It is at 9139 Indian Springs Court and in the Centerville City School District.

A concrete driveway leads to the two-car side entry attached garage. A walkway connects the driveway to the front entry, which is covered. The front door has dual side lights and a transom window.

Inside, the foyer has hardwood flooring, a guest closet and a ceiling light. To the left is the living room. It has neutral carpeting, detailed crown molding and a built-in lighted hutch with cabinet.

To the right is the dining room. It has hardwood flooring, a decorative chandelier and detailed crown molding. It also has chair rail molding and closes off from the hallway with wood French doors.

The family room has neutral carpeting, a ceiling fan, recessed lighting and a fireplace. It is open to the eat in kitchen. CONTRIBUTED

The foyer steps back to the open concept family room and eat in kitchen. The family room has carpeting, recessed lighting and a ceiling fan. It has a fireplace with wood mantel and glass doors.

The kitchen has tile flooring, wood cabinets and granite countertops. There is an island with bar seating and pendant lights.

There is also recessed lighting.

Appliances include a French door refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher and range. There is also a planning desk with lighted cabinets above. The kitchen also has a pantry.

There is a breakfast nook attached with a decorative chandelier and a bay window. There is an exterior door opening to the back deck.

The kitchen has tile flooring, an island with bar seating, planning desk, recessed and pendant lighting and a walk in pantry. CONTRIBUTED

The first floor also has a laundry room and half bathroom. The laundry room has tile flooring and built in cabinets and a sink. The half bathroom has a wood vanity and hardwood flooring.

Carpeted stairs lead to the second floor, which features four bedrooms including the primary suite. It has neutral carpet, and a ceiling fan. The ensuite bathroom has tile flooring, a carpeted walk-in closet with custom organizing system, a double vanity with a makeup aera and a ceiling fan.

It also has a garden tub with jets and a tiled walk-in shower with glass doors.

Three additional bedrooms on the second floor have neutral carpeting and ceiling fans. One has a built-in window seat and track lighting.

There is a shared bathroom off the hallway with tile flooring, a double wood vanity and a tub/shower combination.

The finished basement has a recreation room with carpeting and a wet bar/kitchenette with refrigerator, cabinets and sink. CONTRIBUTED

The finished basement has ten-foot ceilings, a wet bar, wine cellar, full bath and bedroom and a flex space for an office or workout room.

The recreation room has a ceiling fan, neutral carpeting and a pool table area with a light. It also has recessed lighting and a wood burning brick fireplace with wood mantel and tile hearth. The wet bar has tile flooring, wood cabinets and solid surface countertops and a refrigerator. The wine cellar has a custom glass door and wood shelving for bottle storage.

The bedroom/flex room is carpeted and has an ensuite bathroom with wood vanity and walk in shower.

The rear of the home has a wood deck covered by an awning, brick paver patio and heavy landscaping. CONTRIBUTED

The backyard features a wood deck off the kitchen with awning and shades. It steps down to a brick paver patio surrounded by bushes and perennials. The home features a built-in sprinkler system.

Price: $630,000

Contact: Tobias Schmitt, Sibcy Cline Realtors, 937-554-6198, tschmitt@sibcycline.com

