Local real estate: Victorian-style home for sale in Miamisburg is on 4 acres

he front door has dual sidelights and a transom window.

Inside the two-story foyer has tile flooring. To the left is the formal dining room. It has tile flooring, crown molding and a decorative chandelier.

To the right is bonus room with tile flooring, crown molding and a bay window.

A doorway from the dining room opens to the kitchen. It has wood cabinets, granite countertops, a tile backsplash and walk in pantry. Appliances include a range, microwave, dishwasher and French door refrigerator.

There is recessed lighting and ceiling lights. There is an island and a breakfast nook with chandelier and exterior doors opening to the covered porch.

Off the kitchen is the living room. It has neutral carpeting, crown molding and a ceiling fan. There is a stacked stone fireplace with wood mantel and a doorway leading to a hall and the home office. This room has tile flooring and crown molding.

A hallway off the kitchen leads to the garage, a half bathroom and the laundry room. This area has tile flooring throughout. The half bathroom has a wood vanity, and the laundry room has cabinets and a folding area.

Wood steps off the foyer lead up to the second floor and six bedrooms. A carpeted hallway leads to all bedrooms, including the primary bedroom suite.

The primary bedroom has double entry doors, neutral carpeting and a stacked stone fireplace with wood mantel. There is a ceiling fan and recessed lighting.

There is a sliding glass exterior door opening to a private balcony with wood railings.

There is a walk-in closet off the ensuite bathroom with vaulted ceilings, a decorative chandelier, neutral carpeting and a custom organizing system.

The ensuite bathroom has a jetted tub with tile surrounding it, a walk-in tile shower and a double vanity. It has tile flooring, recessed lighting and decorative half round windows. There is also a railing that overlooks the stair landing from this room.

Five additional bedrooms round out this level. Two bedrooms share a Jack and jill style bathroom and one has ensuite access while the other two have access from the shared hallway. All bedrooms are carpeted and have ceiling fans. The shared bathroom has two vanities and a tub/shower combination and tile flooring. There is a step down to two of the bedrooms. The shared bathroom has a double vanity and a tub/shower combination.

Stairs off the foyer lead down to the finished basement. It has a recreation room, a bonus room, a full bathroom and a flex room that could be an additional bedroom. The recreation room is carpeted and has a bar wet bar and a storage closet. The bathroom has tile flooring, a wood vanity and tub/shower combination. The bonus room is carpeted and has wall sconces. There is another bonus room with carpeting and access to unfinished space.

The back of the home has solar panels, a covered porch with railings and a door from the garage to the back yard. There is also an outbuilding. The home also has radiant heated floors and a geothermal HVAC system.

MORE DETAILS

Price: $720,000

Contact: Michelle R. McBride, Glasshouse Realty Group, 513-835-5359, MichelleMcBride915@gmail.com