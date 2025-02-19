Local real estate: Updated Oakwood home for sale sits on a hill near parks

The driveway leads to the 3-car attached garage, which is at basement level. Stone retaining walls are on both sides of the garage.

The front entry is covered, and the front door is flanked by dual side lights. Inside the foyer has crown molding and parquet flooring. There is also a ceiling light and guest closet. To the right is the living room, which runs from the front to the rear of the home. It has crown molding, hardwood flooring and a wood burning fireplace with tile hearth.

At the rear of the living room is a picture window and glass exterior door leading to the back yard.

To the left is a bedroom with wood flooring and a ceiling light. It has two doorways with the second leading to a hallway and the primary bedroom suite. This ensuite bedroom has a walk-in closet and two additional closets. The ensuite bathroom has tile flooring, a soaking tub, walk in tiled shower and two vanities with makeup area.

The bathroom has recessed lighting and there is also a laundry hookup.

There is a hall bathroom with tile flooring, a walk-in tiled shower and wood vanity with built-in shelves.

On the opposite side of the living room is a chef’s kitchen and breakfast nook. It has tile flooring, solid surface countertops and butcher block on the island, recessed lighting and wood cabinets. appliances include a gas cooktop, wall ovens, a microwave, dishwasher and a refrigerator with wood panels to match the cabinets.

The adjacent breakfast nook has an arched window and tiled flooring. There is an exterior door leading to the back deck. Near the kitchen is a half bathroom with tile halfway up, wood paneling and tile flooring.

A hallway separates the kitchen from the formal dining room, which has wood flooring and a bay window. It has crown molding and a decorative chandelier and two doorways.

The lodge style family room is adjacent on the main level and features a woodburning fireplace with brick hearth and wood mantel, wood paneling on the walls and wood beams on the ceiling and wide plank hardwood flooring. It features track lighting and built-in bookcases.

Wood steps lead to a hallway with hardwood flooring and three additional bedrooms plus a bonus room and two bathrooms. Two bedrooms have hardwood flooring, ceiling lights, walk in closets and some walls have wood paneling. One bedroom has painted flooring and an attached laundry area with washer and dryer and utility sink. One bath has tile flooring and a wood vanity with a tub and shower combination.

The second bathroom has a walk-in shower, tile flooring and a wood vanity. The bonus room has wood paneling on the walls and ceiling.

The basement level houses the attached garage and an unfinished area.

On the back of the house is a wood deck with railings. A staircase leads to a stone paver patio, which is off the living room. The yard is lined with mature trees, and it sits on a hill.

Price: $994,000

More info: Kyle Sasser, Keller Williams Advisors Realty. 727-300-2111, kyle@ashlarre.com