Local real estate: Two-story Clayton Twp. home for sale was built in 2023

A concrete driveway leads to a two-car attached garage with opener and a walkway connects it to the covered front entrance. Inside, the foyer has luxury vinyl tile flooring, a guest closet and is open to the living room to the right. It has a ceiling fan and neutral carpet.

A doorway from the living room is open to the eat in kitchen. It has LVT flooring, recessed lighting and pendant lights over the island. There are granite countertops, and a pantry. Appliances include a gas range, microwave, dishwasher and French door refrigerator. There is seating at the island. The dining area has a decorative chandelier and a sliding glass door opening to the back patio.

Open to the kitchen is a family room. It has neutral carpeting, and a ceiling fan. There is also a half bathroom on the main level with LVT flooring and a pedestal sink.

A carpeted stairway off the foyer leads to the second floor and four bedrooms including the primary suite. It has neutral carpet, a walk-in closet and a ceiling fan. The ensuite bathroom has tile flooring, a wood double vanity, a garden tub and separate walk-in shower. The three additional bedrooms all have carpet and ceiling fans. There is also a full bath on this floor with tile flooring, a wood vanity and a tub/shower combination. There is a second-floor laundry room with tile flooring.

The backyard is fully surrounded by a wood fence. There is a stamped concrete patio and a gate that opens to a wooded area. The home also has a full unfinished basement.

MORE DETAILS

Price: $414,900

Contact: Derek Windle, Garden Gate Realty Inc., 937-776-2022, derek@windleteam.com