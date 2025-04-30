Local real estate: Remodeled Kettering tri-level has separate in-law suite

Inside the foyer has hardwood flooring and a decorative chandelier and guest closet. The main level is completely open and there is a formal dining room to the right with a decorative chandelier. The entire space has recessed lighting.

The vaulted great room has a ceiling fan, and the hardwood flooring flows through the entire level into the open concept kitchen. The great room has a gas stone fireplace with wood mantel. There are shelves and cabinets built on either side of the fireplace. One side has a bar sink.

The kitchen features an island with bar seating and copper pendant lights above. It has white cabinets, quartz countertops, custom range hood, gas cooktop and pot filler and shiplap backsplash and accent wall. New stainless appliances include refrigerator, wall ovens, dishwasher and microwave. There is also a white farmhouse sink. French doors from the kitchen lead to the rear paver patio.

Off the great room is a four-season room with recessed lighting, beadboard ceiling, wood flooring and a ceiling fan. An exterior door opens from this room to the rear patio.

There is also a half bathroom on the main level with tiles halfway up the walls and a vanity and a laundry room with hardwood flooring, built in cabinets and desk and recessed lighting.

Wood steps off the entry lead up to the bedroom level and down to the basement. Upstairs there are three bedrooms and two full bathrooms. The primary bedroom has hardwood flooring, a walk-in closet and ensuite bathroom.

An exterior door leads to an upper-level wood deck and rails. The walk-in closet has an organizing system and wood floors. The ensuite bathroom has tile flooring, a vanity with tile top and a walk-in shower with glass doors and tile halfway up the walls.

The other two upper-level bedrooms have ceiling fans and neutral carpeting. There is a full bathroom on this level with tile flooring, built in cabinet, wood vanity and tile shower and tub combination.

The finished basement level has a bedroom with neutral carpeting, a walk-in closet with organizing system and a ceiling fan. There is a full bathroom on this level with tile flooring, tile halfway up, a walk-in shower and a wood vanity.

This level also has a family room with neutral carpeting and wainscotting halfway up the walls. There is a fifth bedroom with neutral carpeting. Next to this room is a kitchenette with tile flooring, a refrigerator, double stainless sink and an exterior door making this a potential in-law suite.

There is an attached two car garage and a separate garage with a full bathroom with walk in shower.

The paver patio has a built-in grill and brick wall surrounding it and there is also a built-in firepit. There is a 16’ x 12’ yard shed. The backyard is private and lined with mature trees.

MORE DETAILS

Price: $675,000

More info: Marthann Heil, Coldwell Banker Heritage, 937-416-3404, Marthannheil@gmail.com