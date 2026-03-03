Local real estate: New Sugarcreek Twp. ranch has 4 bedrooms, finished basement

A concrete driveway leads to the two-car attached garage with opener. A brick paver walkway connects the driveway to the covered front entry, which has stone accents. The front door has a glass panel.

Inside, the foyer has Luxury Vinyl Plank flooring and a decorative chandelier. To the left is a hallway that leads to a bedrooms with neutral carpeting and a ceiling light. LVP flooring continues into a full bathroom with a tub/shower combination and white wood vanity.

There is a home office off the same hallway with LVP flooring, a wood paneled accent wall and decorative ceiling light. This room has a closet so could also be a bedroom.

On the opposite side of the foyer is a mudroom and laundry room with LVP flooring. There is a built-in coat hook area with a bench in the mud room. The laundry room has built in cabinets above the washer and dryer area and a sink as well as a sliding door closing it off from the hallway.

The foyer steps back to the open concept kitchen, dining area and great room. LVP flooring flows throughout this space and the great room has a ceiling fan and a stacked stone gas fireplace with wood mantel. There is a sliding glass door in the great room that opens to the back patio. The dining room has a decorative chandelier and recessed lighting.

The kitchen has wood cabinets, recessed lighting and an island with bar seating. There are quartz countertops and a tile backsplash. Appliances include an electric cooktop, drawer style microwave and dishwasher in the island, two wall ovens and a French door refrigerator. A sliding pocket door opens to reveal a walk-in pantry with built in shelving. Around the corner is a half bathroom with a decorative ceiling light and wood vanity as well as LVP flooring.

The primary bedroom suite is also on the main level and has neutral carpeting, recessed lighting, crown molding and a decorative chandelier. The ensuite bathroom has tile flooring, a double vanity and a zero entry walk in shower with a glass wall. The bathroom also has recessed lighting and a walk-in closet with a custom organizing system.

Carpeted steps off the great room lead down to the finished basement. It has a recreation room with LVP flooring and recessed lighting. This room also has a wet bar with built-in cabinets, a sink and a beverage cooler. The fourth bedroom is in the basement and has a walk-in closet with a custom organizing system and a ceiling light.

It also has neutral carpeting.

There is a full bathroom nearby with LVP flooring, a wood vanity and walk in shower with glass doors. The basement also has a generous unfinished section for storage and HVAC. There is an additional room partially framed in the unfinished area.

The backyard has a covered concrete patio and professional landscaping. The house is on a .24-acre lot. It comes with a one-year builder’s warranty and smart home technology built in.

MORE DETAILS

Price: $879,000

Contact: Terri Johnson, Glasshouse Realty Group, 937-344-0804, terrijohnson1164@gmail.com