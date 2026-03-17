Local Real Estate: Miamisburg home with attached addition could be two residences

Inside the foyer has tile floors and a guest closet. To the left is the open concept great room, dining room and kitchen. Hardwood floors flow throughout this space, which has vaulted ceilings and recessed lighting. The great room has a fireplace and an exterior door opening to the back deck. The dining room has a decorative chandelier and carpeting and there is a ceiling fan over the island, which has bar seating. The kitchen has granite countertops and wood cabinets. There is a tile backsplash, pendant lighting, recessed lighting and skylights. There is also a corner pantry. Appliances include a refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher and range with double ovens. There is also a built-in planning desk.

Off the great room is a barn door that opens to a laundry room. It has tile flooring, built in cabinets and a sink There is a bathroom off the laundry room with a wood vanity and a walk-in shower.

Off the dining room is a sitting room or study. It has carpeting, a built-in entertainment center and recessed lighting.

There is a first-floor primary bedroom with a vaulted ceiling, carpeting and a ceiling fan. The ensuite bathroom has tile flooring, a walk-in shower with glass doors and two wood vanities. There is a mud room/back entry off the great room with tile flooring. Carpeted steps off the great room lead to the second floor and three bedrooms with a full bathroom.

The second living area was the original ranch style house and is connected to the newer addition via an interior passage that can be closed off. It features a living room with luxury plank flooring, a dining room with a ceiling fan and a kitchen. The kitchen has LVP flooring, white cabinets and a French door refrigerator, range, dishwasher and microwave. There are granite countertops and a tile backsplash. There is a walk-in pantry with built-in shelving and a breakfast nook nearby. This area has a separate exterior door off the living room and another exterior door in the back off the breakfast nook.

There are three bedrooms in the original house. One has LVP flooring and two others have carpeting. One has a ceiling fan.

The finished walk-out basement has both carpeting and tile flooring. There is a family room, kitchenette and dining nook. There is a bedroom with carpeting and a walk-in closet with an organizing system. There is a full bathroom with tile flooring, a wood vanity and walk in shower with glass doors. The unfished part of the basement has a laundry room and HVAC area and room for storage.

The side of the original ranch home has a covered patio with steps down to a concrete walkway and the yard. The two-story addition has a wood backyard deck with railings and steps down to the yard. The three-car garage has a loft area that could be storage or workshop space.

MORE DETAILS

Price: $620,000

Contact: Marcus Raffat, Bella Realty Group, 937-593-1161, marcus@bellarealtors.com