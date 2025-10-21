Local real estate: Miamisburg home with 5 bedrooms has had renovations

This five-bedroom home sits on a little over an acre in Miamisburg. Built in 1920, it has been completely updated and renovated. It is at 805 E. Linden Avenue and in the Miamisburg City School District.
The home has a basement level attached two car garage and a concrete driveway. A staircase and concrete walkway connect the driveway to the front entrance. The home has a covered front porch, and the front door has dual sidelights.
Inside, the entryway and living room have luxury vinyl plank flooring and recessed lighting. This room is open to the dining area, which has a decorative chandelier. The kitchen is connected to the dining area and has LVP flooring, new white cabinets, a breakfast bar and recessed lighting. Appliances include a refrigerator, dishwasher, range and microwave. There are quartz countertops and a door that opens for access to the basement stairs.
A doorway from the kitchen opens to the primary bedroom and sitting room. LVP flooring flows throughout this space and there is a sliding glass door opening to a covered wood deck with railings. There is a ceiling fan and a walk-in closet. The ensuite bathroom has a walk-in tiled shower, new white vanity and LVP flooring.
A hallway off the living room has LVP flooring and leads to two additional bedrooms and a full bathroom. Both bedrooms have newer neutral carpeting and ceiling fans. The bathroom has LVP flooring, a tub/shower combination and a newer white vanity.
Carpeted steps off the hallway lead to the upper level, which has one finished room with carpeting and a closet. It has a slanted ceiling and a light.
The finished basement has newer neutral carpeting and built in shelving in the recreation room. There is an additional finished room with neutral carpeting and closets. The unfinished part includes a laundry area and a half bathroom with access to the integrated garage. There is also a hallway that walks out to the driveway.
The 1.07-acre lot is lined with mature trees and has ample yard space.
MORE DETAILS
Price: $435,000
Contact: Erika Halburnt, Bella Realty Group, 937-681-1398
