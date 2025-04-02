Local real estate: Kettering brick colonial for sale for $930K has more than 6,000 feet of living space

An asphalt driveway leads to a two-car side entry attached garage. A concrete walkway connects the driveway to the front entrance, which has a brick staircase leading to the front door. It has a wood colonial style decorative door topper, and the door has a semicircular transom window.

Inside the foyer has hardwood flooring, crown molding, a guest closet and a decorative chandelier.

To the right is the home office. It has neutral carpeting, crown molding and recessed lighting as well as built in bookcases and wood shutters on the windows. To the left is the living room with neutral carpeting, crown molding and a woodburning fireplace with wood mantel and marble hearth.

The formal dining room is open to the living room and has hardwood flooring, crown molding, wainscotting and a decorative chandelier as well as a bay window. A glass door opens into the sunroom. It has wood flooring and a trey ceiling with recessed lighting. It has exterior glass doors leading to the rear paver patio.

The sunroom is open to the kitchen and breakfast nook. It has tile flooring and recessed lighting, wood cabinets, solid surface countertops and built in shelving. Appliances include a gas cooktop, wall ovens, dishwasher, trash compactor and French door refrigerator.

The breakfast nook has a decorative chandelier and arched window overlooking the back yard. It has vaulted ceilings and skylights.

The great room is open to the kitchen and has neutral carpeting, a floor to ceiling brick fireplace with glass doors. A vaulted ceiling with beams and lighting, a ceiling fan and a skylight. Exterior glass doors lead to the back patio and there are built in bookcases/hutches on either side of the fireplace.

Off the kitchen is the laundry room and half bathroom. The laundry room has wood cabinets and a utility sink and tile flooring. The half bathroom has tile flooring and a wood vanity. The first level also has a mudroom off the garage with a double closet.

The home has two staircases, one off the entry and the other overlooking the great room. The second floor has five bedrooms and three full bathrooms. The primary suite has a gas fireplace with glass doors, neutral carpeting, wood shutters on the windows, crown molding and wainscotting. The ensuite bathroom has tile flooring, a garden soaking tub, a double vanity and walk in tile shower with glass doors. There is a walk-in closet off the bathroom.

Another bedroom on the opposite end of this level has an ensuite bathroom. It has neutral carpeting, tile flooring, a double vanity and tub/shower combination with glass doors. Three additional bedrooms all have neutral carpeting and there is an additional full bathroom off the hallway that has tile flooring, a wood vanity, and a tub/shower combination.

The finished basement has a recreation room with carpeting, a pool table space with light fixture above, recessed lighting and a home theater projector and recessed lighting. There is also a sitting room and a wet bar with recessed lighting, carpeting and pendant lights over the bar. There is a full bathroom on this level with pedestal sink and walk in shower with glass doors.

The backyard has multiple patio areas including a 25’x20′ covered pavilion with ceiling fans and outdoor kitchen. The patio winds around the entire rear of the home. There are also stone retaining walls and heavy landscaping. The pavilion and kitchen were added in 2020. There is a wood pergola with a swing and is partially fenced with a combination of wood privacy and metal fencing.

Updates include a roof in 2020, water heater in 2021, furnace in 2025 and laundry room remodel in 2023.

MORE DETAILS

Price: $930,000

More info: Julie Terilli, BHHS Professional Realty, 513-608-9308, jterilli@bhhspro.com