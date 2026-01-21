Local real estate: Kettering 2-story has been extensively updated and sits on a wooded lot

Inside, the foyer is vaulted, has wood beams and a decorative chandelier. There is a guest closet and luxury vinyl plank flooring.

The foyer steps back to the living room. It has LVP flooring, recessed lighting, a vaulted ceiling with wood beams and floor to ceiling stacked stone fireplace with wood mantel. There are full length windows on either side and exterior French doors opening to the back patio.

To the left is a formal dining room. It has LVP flooring and a decorative light fixture along with recessed lighting. To the right is an eat in kitchen. It has LVP flooring, recessed lighting, updated wood cabinets with quartz countertops and a tile backsplash and bar seating. Appliances include a dishwasher, range, drawer style microwave and French door refrigerator.

There is a pot filler above the range and a walk-in pantry with glass door. The breakfast area has counter seating, a decorative ceiling light and LVP flooring.

There is a first-floor bedroom and bathroom. The bedroom has LVP flooring, recessed lighting and a ceiling fan. The bathroom has a walk-in shower with rainfall head and glass doors and an upgraded wood vanity. It has LVP flooring and a double-sized linen closet.

Steps off the entry lead to the second floor bedrooms, including the primary bedroom suite. All have LVP flooring and all bedrooms have ceiling fans. One has an ensuite bathroom with a wood vanity walk in shower with glass door.

The primary bedroom suite has LVP flooring and an ensuite bathroom. There is a walk-in closet.

The bathroom has a walk-in shower with glass door, a freestanding bathtub with wainscotting behind, heated floors, recessed lighting, a vaulted ceiling and a skylight. There is a laundry closet behind double doors on this level. And there is another wing with two additional bedrooms and a full bathroom, all remodeled with LVP flooring and updated bathroom vanity and walk in shower.

The unfinished basement has a laundry area and room for storage.

The back paver patio overlooks the tree lined lot. There is also a covered deck with stacked stone pillars and a second paver patio.

MORE DETAILS

Price: $625,000

Contact: Brian Sharp, BHHS Professional Realty, 937-776-7489, soldbybriansharp@gmail.com