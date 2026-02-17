Local real estate: Butler Twp. home for sale is on wooded cul-de-sac lot

Inside the foyer has tile flooring, a tray ceiling and a decorative chandelier. There is a double door guest closet two steps up.

To the right is the living room. It has hardwood floors, a tray ceiling, recessed lighting and a ceiling fan. Two walls have wood paneling halfway up. The formal dining room is open to the living room. It has hardwood floors, crown molding, recessed lighting and a decorative chandelier. There is wood paneling halfway up the walls and chair rail molding.

A doorway leads to the updated eat in kitchen and family room. Hardwood flooring flows throughout the space. The kitchen has roughhewn beams on the ceiling, recessed lighting, painted beadboard and a decorative light fixture over the walnut topped island. There are quartz countertops, a tile backsplash and bar seating at the island. Professional grade appliances include a gas range, wall oven, microwave, dishwasher and refrigerator.

The family room has a vaulted ceiling, a tall window with a window seat overlooking the wooded back yard and a floor to ceiling stone fireplace with raised hearth and log mantel. There is crown molding and a catwalk on the second floor overlooks this room. The attached breakfast nook also has hardwood flooring, recessed lighting and a sliding glass door opening to the back patio. There is also a walk-in pantry.

A hallway off the breakfast nook serves as a mudroom and office nook. There is a half bathroom with tile flooring, wood paneling halfway up and a pedestal sink.

Steps off the dining room lead up to the second floor and five bedrooms as well as a den. The den has hardwood flooring, painted brick accent wall, recessed lighting and a railing that overlooks the family room. Off the den is a second-floor laundry room. It has tile flooring, built-in shelves and cabinets and a sink.

The primary bedroom suite has hardwood floors, a tray ceiling and a ceiling fan. There is a walk-in closet off the bedroom. The ensuite bathroom has recessed lighting marble flooring, a double vanity and a built-in cabinet. There is wainscotting halfway up the walls and a jacuzzi tub. There is a tiled walk-in shower with recessed lighting and multiple spa like shower heads.

There are four additional bedrooms on this floor, three of which have walk in closets. One has an ensuite bathroom and there is a shared bathroom off the hallway. The bedrooms all have hardwood flooring and three have recessed lighting. The fourth bedroom was originally a second walk in closet off the primary suite and has an Alice in Wonderland themed built in bed and two decorative chandeliers. Additional built ins include a train style bed in one room, and a roughhewn wall hung bunk in the other. The shared bathroom has tile flooring, a wood vanity and a tub/shower combination.

The finished basement has a recreation room, second family room, billiard room and a bedroom with a full bathroom. Newer luxury vinyl tile flooring covers the entire finished space. The recreation room has recessed lighting, a ceiling fan and two light fixtures. There is also a brick accent wall. The billiard room has recessed lighting and a window overlooking the recreation room. The family room has a ceiling light, recessed lighting and a tray ceiling. The bedroom has an egress window but no closet and an ensuite bathroom. It has tile flooring, a wood vanity and a tub/shower combination.

The back of the home features two covered patios and a shed. There is a brick retaining wall off the garage. The home has no rear neighbors and mostly mature trees offering privacy.

MORE DETAILS

Price: $709,900

Contact: Amy Stamps, Keller Williams Hometown Realty, 937-248-4098, amystamps@kw.com