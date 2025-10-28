Local real estate: Beavercreek brick home with high-end finishes is on wooded lot

Inside, the foyer has hardwood flooring, chair rail and crown molding. There is also a decorative ceiling light, a guest closet and a hexagonal window. The hardwood flooring continues to the wood staircase. To the left is a formal living room with neutral carpeting, crown molding and a bay window.

The dining room is open to the living room. It has neutral carpeting, a decorative chandelier, chair rail and crown molding. This room also has a bay window.

The kitchen is to the right of the dining room. It has tile flooring, recessed lighting and wood beams framing ceiling lighting. There are wood cabinets with granite tops, a built-in buffet and an island with bar seating. Appliances include a dishwasher, range, and side by side refrigerator. There is a double wide pantry and a breakfast nook. It has tile flooring, a bay window and a decorative chandelier. There is an exterior door leading to the back deck.

The family room is next to the kitchen and has neutral carpeting, a wood beamed ceiling, wood paneled walls and a fireplace with stove insert, a brick surround wall and raised hearth built in bookcases on either side. A sliding glass door opens to the backyard deck.

A door in the family room opens to the half bathroom, which has a wood vanity and tile flooring. There is a laundry room near the garage with tile flooring, wood cabinets and a sink. This room also has a decorative chandelier.

Stairs off the foyer lead to the second floor and four bedrooms, including the primary bedroom suite. It has neutral carpeting, a tray ceiling with wood paneling, a ceiling fan and recessed lighting. An exterior door opens to a private balcony with awning.

The ensuite bathroom has tile flooring, wood vanity with two sinks and a walk-in shower. The walk-in closet has a custom wood organizing system and there is a separate shoe closet.

Three additional upstairs bedrooms all have neutral carpeting and ceiling fans. One has a bay window with a seat and walk in closet. There is a shared full bathroom with wood vanity with makeup area, tile flooring and a tub/shower combination with glass doors.

There is third floor bedroom loft with carpeting, a ceiling fan, crown molding and a closet.

The finished walk-out basement has a recreation room with carpeting, and a decorative lamp over the game area. There are two ceiling fans and recessed lighting.

The back of the home is heavily wooded and features a brick paver patio at the basement level, stone retaining walls and a wood deck with railings and an awning on the main level. The private wood deck balcony on the second floor has a retractable awning. The property also has two outbuildings and a screened in gazebo with a ceiling fan.

