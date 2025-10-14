Local real estate: $629K split-bedroom ranch in Clearcreek Twp. has finished basement

This split floorplan ranch has four bedrooms and 3,192 finished square feet. Built in 2019, It is in on a cul-de-sac lot in the Soraya Farms neighborhood at 1124 Petrus Court in Clearcreek Twp. and in the Springboro Local School District.
A concrete driveway leads to the two-car attached garage and a walkway connects it to the front door, which is surrounded by dual sidelights. The front entryway is covered.
Inside, luxury vinyl plank flooring flows through the main level living area. There is a guest closet and decorative chandelier in the foyer. The foyer steps back to the open concept great room, kitchen and dining room. This open area has a vaulted ceiling and recessed lighting throughout.
The great room has a stacked stone gas fireplace with wood mantel and a ceiling fan. The kitchen has white cabinets, granite countertops and an island with pendant lighting above. There is also a tile backsplash. Appliances include a gas range, dishwasher, refrigerator and microwave. There is also a walk-in pantry.
The dining area has a decorative chandelier and sliding glass door opening to the rear deck.
The primary bedroom suite is on one side of the home and has neutral carpeting and a ceiling fan. The ensuite bathroom has a double wood vanity, tile flooring and a walk-in tile shower with glass door.
There is a half bathroom and laundry area on the main level off the garage. The half bath has LVP flooring and a pedestal sink. The laundry room has tile flooring and built in cabinets and a sink.
There are two additional bedrooms on the main level, both with neutral carpeting and double closets. They have ceiling lights and share a Jack-and-Jill style bathroom. The bathroom has tile flooring, a vanity near each bedroom and a tub/shower combination.
Carpeted steps off the kitchen lead to the finished basement. There is a rec/family room with neutral carpeting, recessed and ceiling lights and a wall of cabinets. The basement also has a bedroom with egress/daylight window and neutral carpeting.
There is an additional full bathroom on this level with tile flooring and a shower. The unfinished portion has room for storage and a flex area that could be an exercise space.
The fully fenced back yard has two gates. The rear deck has metal railings and steps down to a concrete patio pad.
This home features a smart doorbell, lock and thermostat and there is access to a clubhouse, fitness center, pool, walking paths and a stocked fishing ponds in the neighborhood.
Price: $629,000
Contact: Erika Halburnt, Bella Realty Group, 937-681-1398
