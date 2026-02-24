Local real estate: $1.750M Sugarcreek Twp. home for sale is on 25 acres

Inside the foyer has tile flooring and a ceiling light. The two-story great room is to the left. It has hardwood floors, a floor to ceiling stacked stone fireplace with raised hearth and wood mantel and a ceiling fan. The beadboard ceiling has recessed lighting, wood beams and there are floor to ceiling windows on two sides overlooking the property.

The kitchen and dining area are both open to the great room. The dining area has hardwood floors and a decorative chandelier. The kitchen has tile flooring and an exterior door that opens to a wood deck and pool area. It has wood cabinets, solid surface countertops and recessed lighting. Appliances include a professional style gas range, dishwasher, microwave and French door refrigerator. There is an island with an L shaped breakfast bar with room for seating.

The home has three bedrooms including the first-floor primary suite. It has neutral carpeting, wall sconce lighting and a ceiling fan. There is a sliding glass door with blinds that opens to a patio. This room has double closets and an ensuite bathroom. The bathroom has a double wood vanity and an updated walk-in shower with a rainfall head and glass door.

The first floor also has a half bathroom and a laundry room, both with tile floors.

Steps off the foyer lead to the second level and two additional bedrooms and a loft. The loft overlooks the great room and there is a wood railing. It has a ceiling fan and beams. Neutral carpeting flows throughout the second floor. The bedrooms have ceiling fans and walk in closets. There is a shared Jack and Jill style bathroom with two vanities and tile flooring. There is also a tub/shower combination with glass doors. The second floor also has a home office with a ceiling light.

There is an unfinished walkout basement with a woodburning stacked stone fireplace. It walks out to a concrete patio and there are partially framed walls.

The backyard area features an 18’ x 40’ inground pool surrounded by a brick paver patio. The home has a wraparound wood deck with a built-in outdoor kitchen area with two grills and wood railings.

The insulated barn is 60’ x 80’ and has open rafters and 15’ foot ceilings. There is a lift and a workshop area.

MORE DETAILS

Price: $1,750,000

Contact: Pete Atherton, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Professional Realty, 937-477-2057, patherton@bhhspro.com