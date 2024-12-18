Kettering property with Cape Cod also has storage barns, potting shed

The garage is deep with plenty of storage but also has a walk-up staircase to a floored second floor with two possible rooms and storage nooks. The overhead doors have been updated as well as the electric openers.

The custom-built home has a cozy covered front porch and dormer windows. The breezeway offers casual entry from the driveway or from the rear off the paver-brick patio. A skylight adds to the space and allows for a possible sitting room. The interior entrance to the garage is a couple steps down from the breezeway which has a painted brick wall and built-in display shelves where a window once was.

Formal entry is off the covered front porch into a foyer hallway which divides the home into the circular social areas and possible first-floor bedrooms. Directly to the right, the room has been designed as a family room with a bay window and a wall of built-in cabinetry and bookcases surrounding a side-view window. There is a deep single-door closet to allow for a possible bedroom option.

Vinyl wood-plank flooring fills the foyer hallway and flows into the family room, the formal living room to the left and circles around to the kitchen and dining room. A fireplace, which was converted to gas, is the centerpiece to the living room and a bay window looks out over the front yard.

Off the living room is the entrance to the dining area which has a glass-panel door that opens into the breezeway. The dining area is part of the spacious gourmet kitchen with a large center island with an abundance of drawers and a granite countertop. A large sink is below a window and blue-glass tiles accent the wall space. A buffet counter is conveniently next to the dining area and has cabinetry above and below.

There are two pantry cabinets, one of which is next to the refrigerator nook. The kitchen comes equipped with a range, microwave and dishwasher.

Circling through the kitchen and back to the front foyer hallway, a full bathroom and a possible first-floor primary bedroom are tucked off the hallway toward the back of the home.

The bathroom features a tub/shower and a single-sink vanity. The bedroom, currently set up as an office, has two sliding-mirror closets.

A semi open staircase leads up to the second floor which has a loft sitting room, a full bathroom and two large bedrooms. The spindled railing wraps around the stairwell. Along the hallway are three sliding-mirror closets.

The loft-like hallway offers space for a sitting room. One bedroom is directly off the loft and has a dormer window nook, a skylight window and a cedar-lined walk-in closet.

A short hallway leads to the full bath and the second bedroom, which has a dormer window nook and a double-door closet. The bathroom features a walk-in shower with glass doors and a single-sink vanity.

A full basement is accessible off the kitchen. The basement has a laundry area, a large room with a fireplace for a potential recreation room, and a separate workshop with an abundance of electric outlets, ventilation and lighting. There are two large windows that are above grade and have exterior awnings.



MORE DETAILS

Price: $449,987

Open house: 1-3 p.m. Dec. 22

More info: Sue Piershall Hanes, Berkshire Hathaway Home Services Professional Realty, 937-672-5146