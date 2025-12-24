Jefferson Twp. 1860s farmhouse on 21 acres for sale for nearly $900K

The porch has pillars with stone details and shaker siding as well as recessed lighting. The front door has a single side light and a decorative glass window at the top.

The front door opens into the living room. It has crown molding, hardwood flooring, recessed lighting and a ceiling fan. There is a floor to ceiling stone fireplace with glass doors and wood mantel at one end.

A doorway from the living room leads to the formal dining room. It has a vaulted wood beadboard ceiling, two pendant lights, hardwood flooring and decorative quarter circular windows at one end.

The dining room is open to the kitchen. It has hardwood flooring, wood cabinets with granite tops, a stone backsplash and an island with bar seating. There are two pendant lights above the island and recessed lighting.

Appliances include a gas cooktop, French door refrigerator, double wall ovens, dishwasher and microwave. There is a breakfast nook with a wood beadboard ceiling and recessed lighting, tile flooring, a closet and an exterior door opening to the covered wrap around porch.

Off the garage is a laundry room and bathroom. The bathroom has hardwood flooring, a tub/shower combination and a pedestal sink. The laundry room has tile flooring, cabinets and a sink and an exterior door opening to the side deck.

Steps off the kitchen lead to the second floor and two bedrooms, including the primary bedroom suite. The primary bedroom has hardwood floors, a decorative ceiling light and a walk-in closet. Double doors open to the ensuite bathroom.

It has tile floors, a double wood vanity, recessed lighting, a linen closet, and a soaking tub. There is an updated tile walk in shower with rainfall head. There is also a door that opens to a private balcony.

The additional bedroom on the second floor has a ceiling light and recessed lighting. There is an adjacent sitting area with hardwood floors and a ceiling fan and a wood beam on the ceiling.

At the rear of the home is a patio with an inground heated saltwater plunge pool and a privacy fence. There are three barns – one newer with concrete floors and an 1881 era barn with original floors and a slate roof. The third barn has a two-car garage and a finished recreation room with hardwood floors, beadboard ceiling and ceiling pendant lights.

