Jefferson Twp. 1860s farmhouse on 21 acres for sale for nearly $900K

This Jefferson Township 1860's era farmhouse sits on multiple lots and 21 acres with more acreage available for purchase. It was completely remodeled in 2016. CONTRIBUTED

This Jefferson Twp. 1860 era farmhouse sits on 21 acres across two lots. Completely remodeled in 2016, it has 2,642 square feet of living space. It is at 8885 Hemple Road and is in the Jefferson Township Local School District.

A gravel driveway leads to both a two-car detached, and two car attached garages with openers. A concrete walkway connects the driveway to the covered wrap around porch.

The porch has pillars with stone details and shaker siding as well as recessed lighting. The front door has a single side light and a decorative glass window at the top.

the living room has hardwood floors and crown molding, recessed lighting and a ceiling fan. There is a woodburning stone floor to ceiling fireplace with wood mantel at one end.

The front door opens into the living room. It has crown molding, hardwood flooring, recessed lighting and a ceiling fan. There is a floor to ceiling stone fireplace with glass doors and wood mantel at one end.

A doorway from the living room leads to the formal dining room. It has a vaulted wood beadboard ceiling, two pendant lights, hardwood flooring and decorative quarter circular windows at one end.

The eat in kitchen has hardwood floors, an island with bar seating, granite countertops and updated appliances. CONTRIBUTED

The dining room is open to the kitchen. It has hardwood flooring, wood cabinets with granite tops, a stone backsplash and an island with bar seating. There are two pendant lights above the island and recessed lighting.

Appliances include a gas cooktop, French door refrigerator, double wall ovens, dishwasher and microwave. There is a breakfast nook with a wood beadboard ceiling and recessed lighting, tile flooring, a closet and an exterior door opening to the covered wrap around porch.

Off the garage is a laundry room and bathroom. The bathroom has hardwood flooring, a tub/shower combination and a pedestal sink. The laundry room has tile flooring, cabinets and a sink and an exterior door opening to the side deck.

The second floor primary bedroom suite has hardwood flooring in the bedroom, a walk in closet and an ensuite bathroom with updated vanities, soaking tub and walk in shower. There is also an exterior door opening to a private balcony. CONTRIBUTED

Steps off the kitchen lead to the second floor and two bedrooms, including the primary bedroom suite. The primary bedroom has hardwood floors, a decorative ceiling light and a walk-in closet. Double doors open to the ensuite bathroom.

It has tile floors, a double wood vanity, recessed lighting, a linen closet, and a soaking tub. There is an updated tile walk in shower with rainfall head. There is also a door that opens to a private balcony.

The additional bedroom on the second floor has a ceiling light and recessed lighting. There is an adjacent sitting area with hardwood floors and a ceiling fan and a wood beam on the ceiling.

The home has three barns, an attached and detached garage and an inground saltwater plunge pool with wood privacy fence surrounding it. CONTRIBUTED

At the rear of the home is a patio with an inground heated saltwater plunge pool and a privacy fence. There are three barns – one newer with concrete floors and an 1881 era barn with original floors and a slate roof. The third barn has a two-car garage and a finished recreation room with hardwood floors, beadboard ceiling and ceiling pendant lights.

Price: $899,900

Contact: Andrew Gaydosh, Exp Realty, 937-305-9570, andrew@thegaydoshteam.com

