Xenia ranch on a half-acre with full basement priced at $550K

This Xenia brick ranch has three bedrooms and two full bathrooms. It has both a living room and family room, eat in kitchen and dedicated home office as well as a full, unfinished basement.


51 minutes ago
This three-bedroom brick ranch in Xenia, originally built in 2002, has 2,731 square feet of living space. It is at 1030 Independence Drive and is in the Xenia Community School District.

A concrete driveway connects the street to the two-car attached garage with opener. A walkway connects the driveway to the covered front entrance. The front door has a decorative glass inset and dual side lights.

Inside, the foyer has hardwood flooring, a guest closet and a decorative chandelier. The foyer is open to the dining room on the left. The hardwood flooring extends into the dining room, which has recessed lighting and a decorative chandelier.

To the right is the living room. It has neutral carpeting and a ceiling light. The foyer steps back to the family room. It has neutral carpeting and a ceiling fan. French doors open to the covered back patio.

Open to the family room is the eat in kitchen. It has tile flooring, a decorative chandelier and bay window in the breakfast nook and recessed lighting. There are wood cabinets and solid surface countertops as well as a breakfast bar.

Appliances include a French door refrigerator, double oven range, and dishwasher. There is also a planning desk.

The primary bedroom suite has neutral carpeting and a ceiling fan. The ensuite bathroom has tile flooring, two wood vanities, a soaking tub with recessed light above and a walk-in tile shower with glass door. There is also a walk-in closet.

There is a dedicated office space off the family room with carpeting and a ceiling fan. There are two additional bedrooms and a full bathroom. The bathroom has tile flooring, a wood vanity and tub/shower combination. Both bedrooms have ceiling fans and neutral carpeting.

Off the garage is a laundry room with wood cabinets and tile flooring. There is also an unfinished basement accessible from both the foyer and garage, and it is plumbed for a bathroom. The basement also has an enclosed room with a dust collection and pulley system to lower items from the garage to the basement.

The backyard has a covered patio with stone steps down to the yard. The home sits on slightly more than one half-acre.

Price: $550,000

Contact: Alisa Tackett, Keller Williams Community Partners, 937-344-3191, alisa@loveallthingshome.com or lisa@liveallthingshome.com

