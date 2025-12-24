Xenia ranch on a half-acre with full basement priced at $550K

Inside, the foyer has hardwood flooring, a guest closet and a decorative chandelier. The foyer is open to the dining room on the left. The hardwood flooring extends into the dining room, which has recessed lighting and a decorative chandelier.

To the right is the living room. It has neutral carpeting and a ceiling light. The foyer steps back to the family room. It has neutral carpeting and a ceiling fan. French doors open to the covered back patio.

Open to the family room is the eat in kitchen. It has tile flooring, a decorative chandelier and bay window in the breakfast nook and recessed lighting. There are wood cabinets and solid surface countertops as well as a breakfast bar.

Appliances include a French door refrigerator, double oven range, and dishwasher. There is also a planning desk.

The primary bedroom suite has neutral carpeting and a ceiling fan. The ensuite bathroom has tile flooring, two wood vanities, a soaking tub with recessed light above and a walk-in tile shower with glass door. There is also a walk-in closet.

There is a dedicated office space off the family room with carpeting and a ceiling fan. There are two additional bedrooms and a full bathroom. The bathroom has tile flooring, a wood vanity and tub/shower combination. Both bedrooms have ceiling fans and neutral carpeting.

Off the garage is a laundry room with wood cabinets and tile flooring. There is also an unfinished basement accessible from both the foyer and garage, and it is plumbed for a bathroom. The basement also has an enclosed room with a dust collection and pulley system to lower items from the garage to the basement.

The backyard has a covered patio with stone steps down to the yard. The home sits on slightly more than one half-acre.

MORE DETAILS

Price: $550,000

Contact: Alisa Tackett, Keller Williams Community Partners, 937-344-3191, alisa@loveallthingshome.com or lisa@liveallthingshome.com