Home offers abundant indoor, outdoor spaces

Outbuilding features an upstairs apartment.

Homes Plus
By Kathy Tyler
36 minutes ago
X

Hidden from the roadside on 4.79 acres are two buildings that provide a surprisingly spacious main residence and a second building with a large workshop and an upstairs apartment.

Listed for $599,900 by RE/MAX Alliance Realty, the brick story-and-a-half main residence at 990 E. Shoop Road has about 3,799 square feet of living space plus a full finished basement. A gravel driveway leads up to the property where the brick house has a two-car, pass-through garage with an epoxy floor. A walkway leads up to the enclosed, four-season front porch.

Once inside, the living room has a two-story ceiling and a stack-stone wood-burning fireplace with a raised hearth and double-stone mantels. Wood beams accent the fireplace wall and just below the loft sitting room and hallway. The stack stone extends to the upstairs and accents the loft area. A beautiful curved wooden staircase leads up from the living room to the loft, which is surrounded by a spindled railing. Wood beams accent the peak of the cathedral ceiling and the loft area.

The fireplace is dual-sided with the shared space being the dining room. A raised wooden hearth is complemented by the two wooden mantels. Wood-plank flooring fills the dining room and continues into the adjoining updated kitchen. The kitchen has Shaker-style cabinetry with granite counters. There is an island with an extended counter for bar seating and additional storage. A window is above the sink, and stainless-steel appliances include a range, microwave, dishwasher and refrigerator. Glass tile accents the wall space and there is an appliance garage.

Off the dining room is the great room or sunroom with a cathedral ceiling and skylights. Several windows provide panoramic views of the back and side yards. A door opens out to a concrete driveway and patio extension.

Off the kitchen is access to a walk-in pantry closet, the garage, a half bathroom and the basement. The basement has been finished into a family room and recreation room. The family room has ceramic-tile flooring, wood-beam ceiling accents and a wood-pellet burning stove surrounded by stone and a wrap-around stone hearth. There is nook with an antique cast-iron stove. Carpeting divides the room into the recreation space with additional lighting, glass-block windows and wood-beam ceiling accents.

Two sets of doors, swinging doors and a Dutch door, open to the unfinished area of the basement where there is the laundry area with folding counter, storage and workshop. There is a canning cellar room and a full bathroom with a corner shower.

Back on the main level, a hallway off the living room leads to two bedrooms and a full bathroom. One room has a built-in bookcase. Both bedrooms have single-door closets and wood-plank flooring. The full bathroom has a jetted tub/shower with ceramic-tile surround and glass doors.

Upstairs, the loft provides access to two bedrooms and a full bathroom. One bedroom has access to a bonus room, which could be a playroom or a large walk-in closet. Another smaller bonus room has an angled ceiling and could be an office area.

The second building has a four-car heated garage with two individual workshops or hobby rooms. Inside the garage, a private door opens to the apartment staircase. At the entrance, the apartment has a combined kitchen, dining and family room area. There is a private bedroom and a full bathroom with a corner shower and closet.

A third building is a 24-by-36-foot pole barn with two overhead doors and a pull-down access to floored loft space.

MONROE TWP.

Price: $599,900

No Open House

Directions: South on Country Road 25A to East Shoop Road or Route 571 to South on Hyatt Road to west on Shoop Road. Property at the end a gravel driveway

Highlights: About 3,799 sq. ft., 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths, 1 half baths, 2 fireplaces, volume ceilings, skylights, great room, updated kitchen, first-floor primary bedroom, finished basement, recreation room, drive-through 2-car garage, concrete patio, workshop with upstairs apartment and two bonus rooms, 24′-x36′ metal pole barn with overhead doors, well and septic system, 4.79 acres

For more information:

Carli Amlin

RE/MAX Alliance Realty

937-231-7563 or 937-667-1950

Website: http://amlinadvantage.com

In Other News
1
Distinctive, spacious estate in parklike setting
2
Spacious condo offers privacy, parklike setting
3
Creative finishes, upgrades stand out in Troy home
4
Nature’s bounty can be enjoyed from home
5
Renovated kitchen among home’s amenities

About the Author

Kathy Tyler
© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top