Home offers abundant indoor, outdoor spaces

Hidden from the roadside on 4.79 acres are two buildings that provide a surprisingly spacious main residence and a second building with a large workshop and an upstairs apartment.

Listed for $599,900 by RE/MAX Alliance Realty, the brick story-and-a-half main residence at 990 E. Shoop Road has about 3,799 square feet of living space plus a full finished basement. A gravel driveway leads up to the property where the brick house has a two-car, pass-through garage with an epoxy floor. A walkway leads up to the enclosed, four-season front porch.

Once inside, the living room has a two-story ceiling and a stack-stone wood-burning fireplace with a raised hearth and double-stone mantels. Wood beams accent the fireplace wall and just below the loft sitting room and hallway. The stack stone extends to the upstairs and accents the loft area. A beautiful curved wooden staircase leads up from the living room to the loft, which is surrounded by a spindled railing. Wood beams accent the peak of the cathedral ceiling and the loft area.

The fireplace is dual-sided with the shared space being the dining room. A raised wooden hearth is complemented by the two wooden mantels. Wood-plank flooring fills the dining room and continues into the adjoining updated kitchen. The kitchen has Shaker-style cabinetry with granite counters. There is an island with an extended counter for bar seating and additional storage. A window is above the sink, and stainless-steel appliances include a range, microwave, dishwasher and refrigerator. Glass tile accents the wall space and there is an appliance garage.

Off the dining room is the great room or sunroom with a cathedral ceiling and skylights. Several windows provide panoramic views of the back and side yards. A door opens out to a concrete driveway and patio extension.

Off the kitchen is access to a walk-in pantry closet, the garage, a half bathroom and the basement. The basement has been finished into a family room and recreation room. The family room has ceramic-tile flooring, wood-beam ceiling accents and a wood-pellet burning stove surrounded by stone and a wrap-around stone hearth. There is nook with an antique cast-iron stove. Carpeting divides the room into the recreation space with additional lighting, glass-block windows and wood-beam ceiling accents.

Two sets of doors, swinging doors and a Dutch door, open to the unfinished area of the basement where there is the laundry area with folding counter, storage and workshop. There is a canning cellar room and a full bathroom with a corner shower.

Back on the main level, a hallway off the living room leads to two bedrooms and a full bathroom. One room has a built-in bookcase. Both bedrooms have single-door closets and wood-plank flooring. The full bathroom has a jetted tub/shower with ceramic-tile surround and glass doors.

Upstairs, the loft provides access to two bedrooms and a full bathroom. One bedroom has access to a bonus room, which could be a playroom or a large walk-in closet. Another smaller bonus room has an angled ceiling and could be an office area.

The second building has a four-car heated garage with two individual workshops or hobby rooms. Inside the garage, a private door opens to the apartment staircase. At the entrance, the apartment has a combined kitchen, dining and family room area. There is a private bedroom and a full bathroom with a corner shower and closet.

A third building is a 24-by-36-foot pole barn with two overhead doors and a pull-down access to floored loft space.

MONROE TWP.

Price: $599,900

No Open House

Directions: South on Country Road 25A to East Shoop Road or Route 571 to South on Hyatt Road to west on Shoop Road. Property at the end a gravel driveway

Highlights: About 3,799 sq. ft., 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths, 1 half baths, 2 fireplaces, volume ceilings, skylights, great room, updated kitchen, first-floor primary bedroom, finished basement, recreation room, drive-through 2-car garage, concrete patio, workshop with upstairs apartment and two bonus rooms, 24′-x36′ metal pole barn with overhead doors, well and septic system, 4.79 acres

For more information:

Carli Amlin

RE/MAX Alliance Realty

937-231-7563 or 937-667-1950

Website: http://amlinadvantage.com