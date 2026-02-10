Home in Vandalia for sale has 5 bedrooms

This Vandalia Cape Cod home sits on 1.4 acres and was built in 1973. It has three bedrooms and an unfinished basement. CONTRIBUTED

This Vandalia brick Cape Cod style home sits on a 1.4-acre lot and has five bedrooms. Built in 1973, it is at 76 Farrell Road and in the Vandalia-Butler School District.

A concrete driveway leads to a two-car attached side entry garage with opener. A walkway connects the driveway with the covered front porch. The front door has dual side lights and there is a storm door covering it.

Inside the foyer has wood parquet style flooring and a ceiling light. To the left is a living room. It has neutral carpeting and a bay window with a seat. To the right is a formal dining room. It has neutral carpeting, a decorative chandelier, and a bay window with a seat.

The updated kitchen has wood cabinets, granite countertops and a tile backsplash. It has tile flooring, a breakfast nook, ceiling fan and decorative chandelier and recessed lighting. It has updated stainless appliances. CONTRIBUTED

The dining room opens into a hallway that leads to the eat in kitchen. It has tile flooring, wood cabinets, granite countertops and a tile backsplash. There is recessed lighting and a ceiling fan. Appliances include a microwave, range, dishwasher and French door refrigerator. The breakfast area has a decorative chandelier.

The family room has a stacked stone electric fireplace, carpeting, a beamed ceiling and wainscotting on the walls. CONTRIBUTED

Adjacent to the kitchen is the family room. It has carpeting, a beamed ceiling and a stacked stone fireplace with wood mantel. There is wainscotting on the walls and a chair rail molding. A sliding glass door opens to the screened and covered back porch with a ceiling fan. Off the family room is a laundry room and access to the garage. The laundry room has tile flooring, a double closet and an exterior door. There is a half bathroom off the laundry room with tile flooring and a wood vanity.

There is a home office adjacent to the family room with a doorway that opens to a hallway off the foyer. It has carpeting, wood paneled walls and a double closet. The hallway outside of the office has wood parquet flooring and a ceiling light. There is a sitting room and full bathroom at the end of the hall. The bathroom has tile flooring, a double vanity with built in linen closet, a ceiling light and walk in shower with glass doors. The sitting room has carpeting and is currently being used as a second home office.

The screened in porch in the back yard has a concrete floor and ceiling fan and overlooks the partially fenced yard. CONTRIBUTED

Wood steps off the foyer lead to the second floor and three bedrooms, including the primary bedroom suite. The steps have a carpet runner. The primary bedrooms suite has a ceiling fan and neutral carpeting. There are two closets – one in the bedroom and a second in the ensuite bathroom. The ensuite bathroom has tile flooring and a double sized wood vanity. There is a separate water closet with a walk-in shower with glass door.

There are two additional bedrooms. Both have carpeting and ceiling fans. There is a shared full bathroom with tile flooring, a double vanity and a tub/shower combination.

There is a full, unfinished basement with room for storage.

The back of the house features a screened in porch and partially fenced yard. CONTRIBUTED

The back yard is partially surrounded by a wood fence. Updates include roof, driveway, and HVAC (2016).

Price: $429,000

Contact: Amy Stamps, Keller Williams Hometown Realty, 937-248-4098, amystamps@kw.com

