Home in Vandalia for sale has 5 bedrooms

Inside the foyer has wood parquet style flooring and a ceiling light. To the left is a living room. It has neutral carpeting and a bay window with a seat. To the right is a formal dining room. It has neutral carpeting, a decorative chandelier, and a bay window with a seat.

The dining room opens into a hallway that leads to the eat in kitchen. It has tile flooring, wood cabinets, granite countertops and a tile backsplash. There is recessed lighting and a ceiling fan. Appliances include a microwave, range, dishwasher and French door refrigerator. The breakfast area has a decorative chandelier.

Adjacent to the kitchen is the family room. It has carpeting, a beamed ceiling and a stacked stone fireplace with wood mantel. There is wainscotting on the walls and a chair rail molding. A sliding glass door opens to the screened and covered back porch with a ceiling fan. Off the family room is a laundry room and access to the garage. The laundry room has tile flooring, a double closet and an exterior door. There is a half bathroom off the laundry room with tile flooring and a wood vanity.

There is a home office adjacent to the family room with a doorway that opens to a hallway off the foyer. It has carpeting, wood paneled walls and a double closet. The hallway outside of the office has wood parquet flooring and a ceiling light. There is a sitting room and full bathroom at the end of the hall. The bathroom has tile flooring, a double vanity with built in linen closet, a ceiling light and walk in shower with glass doors. The sitting room has carpeting and is currently being used as a second home office.

Wood steps off the foyer lead to the second floor and three bedrooms, including the primary bedroom suite. The steps have a carpet runner. The primary bedrooms suite has a ceiling fan and neutral carpeting. There are two closets – one in the bedroom and a second in the ensuite bathroom. The ensuite bathroom has tile flooring and a double sized wood vanity. There is a separate water closet with a walk-in shower with glass door.

There are two additional bedrooms. Both have carpeting and ceiling fans. There is a shared full bathroom with tile flooring, a double vanity and a tub/shower combination.

There is a full, unfinished basement with room for storage.

The back yard is partially surrounded by a wood fence. Updates include roof, driveway, and HVAC (2016).

MORE DETAILS

Price: $429,000

Contact: Amy Stamps, Keller Williams Hometown Realty, 937-248-4098, amystamps@kw.com