Home for sale in Washington Twp. was originally built as a farmhouse in 1831 and transformed in the ’90s

A paver driveway leads to the three-car attached garage and a paver walkway connects the driveway to the front door that has two sidelights. Inside the two-story foyer has wood flooring, a guest closet and stone accent walls.

To the left is the family room. It has carpeting, a vaulted ceiling with wood beam and two ceiling fans, recessed lighting and a floor to ceiling stone fireplace with two sides. On the other side of the fireplace is the breakfast nook and kitchen. The breakfast nook has a chandelier and recessed lighting and extended stone walls on either side of the fireplace. The stone accent walls continue over the entry way from the foyer.

The galley style kitchen has hardwood flooring that extends into the breakfast area, recessed lighting, white cabinets and solid surface countertops and an island with an electric cooktop. Appliances include two wall ovens, a microwave in the island, a dishwasher, and refrigerator with panels that match the cabinets. There is a planning desk with open nooks for books and files.

At the end of the open kitchen is a living room with tile flooring and a decorative chandelier and wood blinds on the windows. There are exterior doors leading to the back patio.

To the right of the foyer is a hallway with hardwood flooring leading to the formal dining room. It has hardwood floors, crown and chair rail molding and a decorative chandelier. There is a woodburning fireplace with wood mantel and tile hearth.

Off the living room is a half bathroom with wood vanity and wood floors and a laundry room with cabinets and a sink.

Wood stairs off the kitchen lead to the second level and four bedrooms including the primary suite. It has vaulted ceilings, a ceiling fan, neutral carpeting, custom wood blinds on the windows and a decorative arched window. The ensuite bathroom has tile flooring, a free-standing bathtub, double vanity with makeup area and cabinets above and below and a tiled walk-in shower with glass doors. There are vaulted ceilings in this room and a skylight and a chandelier over the bathtub. There is a large walk-in closet off the bathroom.

Three additional bedrooms have neutral carpeting and ceiling fans. Two bedrooms share a Jack and Jill style bathroom, and one has its own ensuite bathroom. The bathrooms have tile flooring and wood vanities and tub/shower combinations in both bathrooms. There is an additional living room on this level with neutral carpeting, recessed lighting and a ceiling fan.

There is a paver patio in the rear of the home with a retractable awning (new in 2024), and it overlooks the lake. The rear yard is lined with mature arborvitae for privacy.

Additional features of the home include an intercom system, built in bar off the great room, a central vacuum and double HVAC systems. It also has a sprinkler system.

MORE DETAILS

Price: $649,500

More info: Pauline M. Rocco, Sibcy Cline Dayton, 937-478-3607, procco@sibcycline.com