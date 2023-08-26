Home features outdoor pool, workshop

This brick-and-vinyl, quad level home features a two-car attached garage with opener and a detached workshop/garage on an oversized lot. Originally built in 1996, it is in the Springview subdivision in the Northeastern Local School District.

An asphalt and partial concrete driveway leads to the front of the home and the two-car attached garage. There is also a 28′ x 22′ workshop with a single garage door attached to the garage. There is a concrete extension for additional parking and a walkway leading to the covered front porch with railing. The front door is covered by a glass storm door.

Inside, the entryway has updated luxury-vinyl flooring that flows through to the living room on the left. There is a coat closet on the right and a decorative ceiling light.

The living room has a vaulted ceiling and a half wall separating it from the entry. It also has luxury-vinyl tile flooring that continues into the formal dining room. The dining room has a ceiling fan, vaulted ceiling and French doors open to the rear deck.

A breakfast bar separates the dining room from the updated kitchen — with the same luxury- vinyl tile flooring flowing through from the dining room. It has solid surface counters and appliances, including a dishwasher, range, microwave and refrigerator. There is also a ceiling fan in the kitchen and a pantry closet.

The stairs off the kitchen access the second level and finished lower level. The second level has three bedrooms, including the master bedroom suite with neutral carpeting, ceiling fan, walk-in closet and ensuite bath. The bath has a tub/shower combination, tile flooring and an updated vanity with a matching wall-hung cabinet.

The two additional bedrooms on this level have neutral carpeting and ceiling fans; and there is an additional full bathroom nearby with tile flooring, a walk-in shower with glass door built-in cabinet and vanity.

The lower level has a family room with a woodburning fireplace, neutral carpeting and a ceiling fan. There is a rec room connected to the family room with a bar and dropped ceiling. There is also a full basement under the main level with storage.

The backyard is fenced with wood pickets and has a wood deck with railing. There is an above-ground pool half surrounded by a wooden deck with railings and a wooden outbuilding with double doors.

Facts:

746 Spring Falls Ave., Springfield, OH 45502

Three bedrooms, two bathrooms

2,136 square feet

1.06-acre lot

Price: $325,000

Directions: 68 to East on County Line Road, right on Spring Falls

Highlights: Updated luxury vinyl tile throughout main level, formal dining room, master bedroom suite with ensuite bath, lower-level family room with woodburning fireplace and rec room with bar, full unfinished basement with storage under main level, above-ground pool with wood deck, wood picket fence around backyard.

For more details:

Brock Bowen

Team Horne-Bowen

Coldwell Banker Heritage

937-605-6361

brockbowen@rocketmail.com