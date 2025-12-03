Historical Xenia farmhouse on 48 acres for sale for $1.599M

A gravel driveway winds through the wooded property and connects to a concrete pad outside of the two-car detached garage. Another walkway leads to the covered front porch.

The front door has dual sidelights and a transom window above.

Inside the foyer has original hardwood floors, high ceilings and a decorative chandelier. To the left is a formal dining room. It has recessed lighting, a decorative chandelier and a stacked stone fireplace with wood mantel.

The eat in kitchen is off the dining room. It has updated luxury vinyl tile flooring, wood cabinets and granite countertops. There is a tile backsplash and recessed lighting as well as two decorative ceiling fixtures. There is bar seating at one counter.

The breakfast nook has an exterior door opening to the detached garage. Around the corner is built in shelving units and pantry.

There is a family room next to the kitchen with an exterior door leading to the back deck. It also has a decorative chandelier and an exposed brick wall. There is also a mural on one wall. Off the family room is a full bathroom with updated vanity and walk in shower.

Off the foyer is a laundry room with original hardwood floors and a living room with a stacked stone fireplace with brick hearth, hardwood floors, recessed lighting and two decorative ceiling lights. There are two closets and exterior French doors opening to a deck.

There is a bathroom off the living room with hardwood floors, two updated vanities and walk in shower.

A wood grand staircase off the foyer leads to the second floor and five bedrooms and three bathrooms. Four of the bedrooms have been updated with new, neutral carpeting and decorative ceiling light fixtures. Two have woodburning fireplaces. One has an ensuite bathroom with LVP flooring, an updated wood vanity and walk in shower.

Another bedroom has LVP flooring, wood paneling on the ceiling and a ceiling fan. It has an ensuite half bathroom with updated wood vanity and an exterior door opening to a balcony with wood railings at the back of the house. Another bedroom has a wood paneled vaulted ceiling and ceiling fan.

There is a hall bathroom with tub/shower combination, LVP flooring and an updated wood vanity.

The unfinished basement/cellar also has an additional original woodburning fireplace and original wood floors. There is also a walk out to the backyard.

On the side of the home is an elevated composite deck with railings and steps down to the yard. On the back is a connected composite elevated deck with railings with the second-floor balcony above.

The property includes a barn and pavilion with fireplace and concrete floor, with the majority of the property being heavily wooded. Updates include a roof (2023), and HVAC systems (2023).

MORE DETAILS

Price: $1,599,000

Contact: Meagan Roderer, Glasshouse Realty Group, 937-654-2360, meagan@glasshouserealty.com