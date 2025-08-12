Historic Clay Twp. home built in 1850 for sale for just under $600K

This five-bedroom, brick two-story, originally built in 1850, has been completely renovated with custom finishes while maintaining its history. It is at 6542 Brookville Salem Road in Clay Twp. and is in the Northmont City School District.
The home sits on a 7.48-acre lot with a driveway winding back to the house and the detached two car garage. A newer concrete walkway connects the driveway to the front entry of the home, which is covered by a wood beamed arched roof. The front door has a glass window at the top.
Inside, the foyer has new Luxury Vinyl Tile flooring and is open to the living room, which has a wood beamed ceiling, decorative chandelier, exposed brick walls and a fireplace with wood mantel and ceramic tile hearth.
A doorway from the living room leads to the eat in kitchen. It has LVT flooring, recessed lighting, quartz countertops and a tile backsplash and new custom cabinets. There is an island with a breakfast bar, pendant lighting and wood accents. Appliances include a dishwasher, range, French door refrigerator and French door refrigerator. The dining room has LVT flooring, exposed brick walls, a decorative chandelier and an exterior door opening to the back porch. There is a wood staircase to the second level in the kitchen with a built-in alcove with shelves.
Off the kitchen is a laundry room with tile flooring and a bonus room with wainscotting, a wood bead board ceiling, LVT flooring and a decorative chandelier.
There is a bedroom on the main floor with carpeting, a decorative fireplace, exposed brick wall and two closets. The ensuite bathroom has a tile walk in shower and recessed lighting, LVT flooring, a new wood vanity and an exposed brick wall.
There are four additional bedrooms on the second floor including the primary bedroom suite. It has carpeting, a decorative fireplace and a wood beamed ceiling and exposed brick wall. There is a walk-in closet with exposed brick wall and carpeting.
The ensuite bathroom has LVT flooring, a new wood vanity, exposed brick wall and tub/shower combination. The additional bedrooms all have neutral carpeting, wood-beamed ceilings, some exposed brick walls and ceiling fans. All but one have dedicated ensuite bathrooms with LVT flooring, exposed brick walls and updated vanities. One has a walk-in shower and two have tub/shower combination units.
The second floor also has a Florida room with exposed brick walls, LVT flooring, a beadboard ceiling and decorative chandelier.
There is a partial unfinished basement with painted concrete floor and an updated HVAC system. The property has a pond and trails and backs up to a drive in theater.
MORE DETAILS
Price: $599,900
More info: Zach Shade, Bella Realty Group, 937-760-2850, Zach@zachshadeteam.com
