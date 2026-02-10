Fully remodeled Springboro 2-story home for sale for $799,900

Inside, the two-story foyer has hardwood flooring. To the right is a living room. It has hardwood flooring, two sets of French doors, recessed lighting and crown molding. There are transom windows above the French doors.

The living room opens to the remodeled eat in kitchen. It has hardwood flooring, pendant lighting over the island and recessed lighting. There are custom wood cabinets, quartz countertops and a tile backsplash. The oversized island has a bar seating area. Appliances include a dishwasher, drawer microwave, range with double ovens and a French door refrigerator. There is a wine cooler in the island and two pantry cabinets. There is also a built-in lighted hutch cabinet. The breakfast nook has a decorative chandelier and bay window.

Hardwood flooring flows into the family room, which is open to the kitchen. It has recessed lighting, a ceiling fan and a stacked stone fireplace with a wood mantel. There are built in bookcases and cabinets on either side of the fireplace and an exterior door opening to the back patio.

Off the family room is a half bathroom with a wood vanity and hardwood floors. There is a laundry/mud room off the garage with custom cabinets and coat storage. It has recessed lighting, a decorative chandelier, hardwood floors and built in cabinets. There are also quartz countertops and a tile backsplash.

Wood steps off the foyer lead to the second floor and four bedrooms, including the primary bedroom suite. All bedrooms and bathrooms have new hardwood floors. The primary bedroom has a tray ceiling and ceiling fan. The ensuite bathroom has a double vanity, freestanding bathtub, walk in shower with glass door and a decorative chandelier. There is a separate second floor laundry room with built in cabinets off the ensuite bathroom. The walk-in closet has hardwood floors, a custom organizing system and recessed lighting.

Two of the additional bedrooms have ceiling fans and one has a ceiling light. There is a full bathroom nearby. It has a double vanity and a tub/shower combination with tile.

The finished basement has a recreation room, a flex room and a bathroom. The recreation room has recessed lighting and hardwood floors. There is an electric fireplace built into an entertainment center and a wood mantel. There is also a built-in playhouse. There is a wet bar with two beverage coolers, tile backsplash and custom cabinets. A glass wall separates the recreation room from the exercise space, which has hardwood flooring and recessed lighting. The full bathroom has a walk-in shower with glass door and a wood vanity. The flex room also has hardwood flooring, a ceiling light and two closets. There is also an unfinished area for additional storage.

The backyard has a paver patio with a built-in fireplace and half wall at the end. The yard is surrounded by an aluminum fence. The property is lined with mature trees and there is also a garden shed.

MORE DETAILS

Price: $799,900

Contact: Austin Castro, Coldwell Banker Heritage, 937-974-9226, Austin@austinrcastro.com