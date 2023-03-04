Elegant updates underscore home’s charm

Formal entry opens into a foyer with an open staircase that is highlighted by natural light through a large window at the landing as the wooden staircase wraps up to the second floor. Banisters are a dark stain that complements the light spindles and draws attention to the refinished hardwood steps and oak flooring that flows into the formal areas.

To the left, the centerpiece to the living room is a brick fireplace with a dentil wood mantel and tile hearth. Large windows flank the fireplace and are framed by white bold molding, which matches the double-crown molding. Additional natural light filters through the large French doors with wrought-iron screen doors that can allow cool spring breezes into the living space and easy access to the porch gatherings.

To the right of the foyer, the formal dining room has three sets of windows and crown molding that frames the crystal chandelier. French doors with custom shades and screen doors open out to the same front porch.

Through a large threshold and transition from hardwood to natural stone-tile flooring, the updated kitchen has been redesigned for easy access and flow plan. A combination of plain and fancy cabinetry with Caesar-stone counters offers storage and counter space for a coffee station and breakfast bar. Stone backsplash fills wall space above the gas range to the extended vent that is hidden by wood trim and corbels. Windows are above the lower breakfast bar counter and above the sink. A pantry cabinet allows for additional storage as does a moveable center island. Crystal light fixtures hang above the sink and another is centered above the room. Stainless steel appliances include the gas range, dishwasher and refrigerator. A back door opens out to a covered porch, which was planned to be an enclosed mudroom. The plans for the potential mudroom are included with the sale of the home.

Off the foyer, a half bathroom was added to the main level within the past three years. The bathroom has a pedestal sink, stone-tile floor and a large pantry closet. The bathroom has interior access to the full unfinished basement. There is an exterior door access at the landing.

The basement is unfinished but is divided into two spaces. The laundry service with wash tub and toilet are near each other, allowing for possible exercise or recreation space. The other side has some storage cabinets and houses the mechanical systems, which were updated in 2013.

Three bedrooms and a full updated bathroom are located on the main level. The staircase wraps up to a hallway with hardwood flooring, built-in linen cabinet, a hidden laundry chute and a doorway to the walk-up unfinished attic.

The main bedroom mirrors the size of the living room below and has a decorative fireplace with marble surround and a dentil wood mantel. Large windows fill the room with natural light and the bold molding complements the wood floor. There is a deep single-door closet and a sitting area has a private entrance to the full bath. This space could also be transformed into an ensuite.

The bathroom has been updated and features a tub/shower with granite surround that continues into the surrounding walls as backsplash accents. A single sink is within a granite counter vanity. The original medicine cabinet has a large mirror and the floor is small hexagon-bead tile.

The guest bedrooms have hardwood floors and single-door, deep closets. One bedroom is currently set up as an office while both have ceiling paddle fans.

Other recent updates to the home include new gutters and downspouts in the fall of 2022. The roof on the garage was new in 2020. And all the electric and plumbing was updated during the kitchen and bathroom renovations.

OAKWOOD

Price: $415,000

No open house

Directions: Far Hills to east on Volusia Avenue

Highlights: About 1,928 sq. ft., 3 bedrooms, 1 full bath, 2 half baths, hardwood floors, updated kitchen, first-floor half bath, spacious closets, gas fireplace, decorative fireplace, French doors, covered front porch, covered back porch, full basement with outside exit, deep backyard, 2-car detached garage, security system, Oakwood historical district

For more information:

Lois Sutherland

Irongate Inc. Realtors

937-478-5882

Website: https://loissutherland.irongaterealtors.com