‘Dusty Shadow’ estate-style home in Springboro for sale for nearly $1.85M is gated

The covered front entry has stone steps with pillars on either side. The double front entry doors have decorative half windows.

Inside the foyer has tile flooring and two guest closets. There is recessed lighting and detailed wood crown molding. To the left is the formal living room. It has neutral carpeting, crown molding and built in bookcases on either side of a window.

On the other side of the foyer is the formal dining room. It has a decorative chandelier, recessed lighting, crown molding and neutral carpeting.

The foyer steps back to the open concept kitchen, breakfast nook and family room. The two-story family room has a floor to ceiling fireplace with raised hearth and wood mantel, a wall of picture windows and neutral carpeting. Off the family room is a sitting room/home office with crown molding, recessed lighting, neutral carpeting and a window seat. There is a sliding glass door opening to the screened in porch. It has tile flooring, a beadboard ceiling, recessed lighting, a ceiling fan and stone accents. A door opens to the back patio.

The kitchen and breakfast nook have tile flooring, a sliding glass door opening to the back patio, crown molding and a decorative chandelier over the nook. The kitchen has recessed lighting, tile flooring, wood cabinets with granite counters and a tile backsplash. There is an island with an electric cooktop, double wall ovens and a microwave. There is also a side-by-side refrigerator and dishwasher. A butler’s pantry connects the kitchen to the dining room. There is also a walk-in pantry.

Off the attached garage is a laundry room. It has tile flooring, a sink and cabinets, recessed lighting and a walk-in shower with glass doors. There is a mud room and a back stairway leading to the second floor. There are built in cabinets in the mudroom and a skylight. There is a second screened in porch with tile flooring, a beadboard ceiling and ceiling fan. There are also three skylights and recessed lighting. There is a half bathroom on the first floor with a pedestal sink and tile flooring.

A spiral wood staircase with carpet runner in the foyer leads to the second floor and four bedrooms including the primary bedroom suite. The primary bedroom has a vaulted ceiling, ceiling fan and neutral carpeting. There is a fireplace with wood mantel and raised hearth and exterior doors opening to a balcony. There are two skylights and crown molding accents.

The ensuite bathroom has tile flooring, a vaulted ceiling, skylight and recessed lighting and French doors opening to a balcony. There is a double vanity with a makeup area, a raised soaking tub and walk in shower. There is also a walk-in closet and a private staircase leading to the first floor.

The additional second floor bedrooms have neutral carpeting. Two have pulleys and loft areas and vaulted ceilings and one has a private ensuite bath. The fourth bedroom has custom-built ins and a private deck.

There is an additional full bathroom on the second level with tile flooring and a walk-in shower. The ensuite bathroom has tile flooring, a soaking tub, pedestal sink, vaulted ceiling, and shower.

The finished walk-up basement has a recreation room, a wet bar area, a bedroom and full bathroom. The area has neutral carpeting, recessed lighting, daylight windows, a decorative light fixture over the pool table and a ceiling fan.

The wet bar has wood cabinets, tile flooring, recessed lighting and a bar with solid surface countertop.

The recreation room has a fireplace with wood mantel. The bedroom/flex room (no egress) has a ceiling fan, closet and neutral carpeting. The ensuite bathroom has tile flooring, a wood vanity and walk in shower with glass doors.

There are also additional rooms for storage or flex space.

The back of the home features an extensive paver patio, an inground pool with a slide, a multipurpose sport court and a wooded lot.

Updates include a high efficiency furnace (2025), new roof and solar powered skylight blinds.

MORE DETAILS

Price: $1,849,500

Contact: Colleen McNamara, Coldwell Banker Heritage, 937-974-7659, soldbycolleenmc@gmail.com