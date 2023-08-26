Distinctive, spacious estate in parklike setting

At the end of a long driveway that wraps around hedges and tailored gardens, a brick estate, affectionally called the “Barboretum,” was once known for its garden tours and arboretum talks.

Quality workmanship and attention to detail can be found throughout this 27.26-acre property, from the trees to the grand social areas and quiet private spaces. Trees were selected from nurseries locally and from Oregon, Chicago and Cleveland, offering colors and texture to the home’s backdrop.

Listed for $2,100,000 by Sibcy Cline, the “Barboretum” at 4350 Route 571 in Bethel Twp. has about 8,844 square feet of living space. The property includes a three-car attached garage and a three-car heated detached garage. There are three additional out-buildings, including a cabin workshop with covered porch. A large patio extends across the back and has views of the terraced garden and arboretum.

Inside, 9-inch crown molding and wall-frame wainscotting accents the formal areas and Wenge hardwood floors flow through most of the main level. Textured wallpaper and ceiling treatments highlight the more casual areas. Hidden from the front, but offering a private entrance, is a second-level, two-bedroom apartment; and the basement is finished with a recreation room and two full kitchens.

A paver-brick walkway and steps lead up to the formal entry that opens into a rotunda foyer with a marble floor. Arched thresholds open into the formal living room to the right and the formal dining room to the left. French doors, straight off the foyer, open into the social hallway with a built-in wet bar and butler’s pantry. The living room has wall frames, crown molding and a fireplace with marble surround and a rich ornate wood mantel.

The dining room has floor-to-ceiling windows, a chair rail, wall frames and a crystal chandelier centered within a ceiling medallion. The arched walkway into the living room is flanked by display cabinets with lighted glass shelves. Within the threshold are hidden built-ins. A door opens off the dining room near the butler’s pantry, which is across the hallway from the gourmet kitchen.

White cabinetry offers storage space for just about every need with pantry cabinets offering pull-out and rotating shelves. Dark granite counters complement the white cabinetry, which includes an island with open cookbook shelves. There is a planning area with a desk, and white ceramic tile accents the wall space. Appliances include wall ovens, dishwasher, and refrigerator.

French doors open off the kitchen into the four-season room that offers panoramic views of the terraced backyard. The four-season room has heated ceramic-tile flooring and a wood lattice ceiling.

The primary bedroom suite is accessible from the four-season room and has a built-in media center with retractable screen option. A door opens into the dressing room that has four double-door closets and two single-door closets, which have specifically designed wardrobe built-ins. The private bathroom has a soak tub, double-sink vanity and a walk-in shower with ceramic-tile seat and glass doors.

Accessible from the central hallway and the kitchen, the family room has a fireplace flanked by built-in bookcases and cabinetry. Triple patio doors open out to the paver-brick rear patio. At the end of the hallway is a quaint study or office area. The laundry room has a wall of built-ins that surround a window and desktop, offering hobby area or workspace.

A breezeway area with a casual entrance provides access to the three-car garage as well as a private entrance to the upstairs apartment. Skylights and a vaulted ceiling add to the spacious feel of the circular floor plan. The kitchen has a peninsula counter that has bar seating and plenty of workspace. There is a dining area and living room. One bedroom has a loft space and there is a full and a half bathroom.

Accessible from inside the main house, the basement has been finished into a large recreation room with a brick wall and hearth for a wood-burning stove. A large nook has a complete kitchen area with double sink, metal cabinets and appliances. The other half of the basement has a garden area, a second kitchen area and a door that leads up to the three-car garage.

Other features include dual-zone heating and cooling for the main level and a separate heating and cooling system for the upstairs apartment.

BETHEL TWP.

Price: $2,100,000

No Open House:

Directions: U.S. Route 571, east of Route 201, south side of road

Highlights: About 8,844 sq. ft., 5 bedrooms, 3 full baths, 4 half baths, 3 fireplaces, built-ins, wet bar, study, four-season room, primary suite with dressing room, second-floor guest house, semi-finished basement, 2 kitchens, recreation room, 2-zone heating and cooling first level, 3-car attached garage, heated 3-car detached garage, 3 out-buildings, circular driveway, paver-brick patio, additional well 2023, 27.26 acres

For more information:

Jackie Halderman

Sibcy Cline Realtors

937-239-0315

Website: https://jhalderman.agents.sibcycline.com