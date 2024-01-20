Dayton home features a rustic vibe

The front porch patio stretches across the front of the house, providing comfortable space on each side of the main entry. Once inside, the main social areas embrace nature with hardwood flooring and wood-plank accented walls. Crown molding ties the rustic décor together within the living room and the dining room. Split-shake wood vallances hang about the front picture window and side window. Rough-cut wood beams accent the ceiling

Just off the family room is the dining area, which has a rear-facing window and a built-in serving hutch with linen drawers and bookcases. A crystal light fixture adds to the natural light through the large window.

Tucked off the dining area is the step-saver kitchen with ceramic-tile flooring. Cabinetry surround the appliance nooks that have space for a wall oven and large refrigerator. A double sink is flanked by counters and there is a ceiling paddle fan.

Off the living room is the hallway that leads to three bedrooms and a full updated bathroom. An elevated vanity has a double-sink solid-surface counter. Dual faucets have been updated. A large mirror hangs above the vanity with a frame that matches the wood vanity. Ceramic-tile surrounds the tub shower. The tub is nestled below the floor, allowing a step-down approach, and the shower head is easily within reach. The bath has ceramic-tile flooring and a large linen closet.

All three bedrooms have hardwood floors and ceiling paddle fans with light fixtures. All the bedrooms have large sliding-door closets.

Off the dining room is a door that opens to the hidden stairwell to the basement and the back door. The back door opens to the deep backyard that is partly surrounded by a wooden privacy fence.

The full unfinished basement has ceiling tiles, glass-block windows and a painted concrete floor. There is room for possible additional living space as the home’s mechanical systems are tucked into one corner, as well as the laundry hook-ups with wash tub.

DAYTON

Price: $120,000

Open house: Jan. 21, 12 to 2 p.m.

Directions: Free Pike to Arlene Avenue to left on Hedgewood Drive

Highlights: About 1,242 sq. ft., 3 bedrooms, 1 full bath, hardwood floors, wood-beam ceiling, full unfinished basement, central air conditioning, gas-forced heat, semi-fenced backyard, front patio porch, storage shed, off-street parking

For more information:

Jennifer Stewart

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Professional Realty

937-477-1188 or 937-436-9494

Website: www.jennifersellsdayton.com