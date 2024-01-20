Custom-built New Carlisle home on 1.75-acre lot

This custom-built, brick-and-frame, two-story home has a first-floor primary suite and laundry room. Originally built in 2001, it is in the Tecumseh School District in Clark County.

A concrete driveway connects the road both to the home and continues beyond to the 30- x 40-foot pole barn on the property. There is a two-car, side-entry garage and an additional two-car garage in the pole barn.

A concrete walkway connects the driveway to the front of the home, which features a covered front porch. The front door is covered by a glass storm door and has dual sidelights.

Inside is a two-story entry with tile flooring and a double coat closet. To the left of the entryway is the formal dining room with hardwood flooring and a decorative chandelier. To the right is a bedroom or home office with a ceiling fan, neutral carpeting and a closet.

The entry hallway has a half bath to the left with tile flooring and leads to the two-story great room with ceiling fan, neutral carpeting, a woodburning fireplace with stone surround and wood mantel. Tile flooring leads to the kitchen, which features a working desk area, wood cabinets, and solid surface counters. The kitchen has recessed lighting and appliances, including a side-by-side refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher and range. There is also an island with breakfast bar, tile backsplash over the range and a pantry. The kitchen is open to the formal dining room and has a window overlooking the morning room.

The tiled morning room has a ceiling fan, two walls of windows and one wall with sliding glass doors leading to the two-tiered composite deck. The laundry room is off the kitchen and has tile flooring, a utility sink and wood cabinets and a closet.

The primary suite is on the first level and has hardwood flooring, a ceiling fan and ensuite bath. The bathroom has tile flooring, double vanity, double linen closet and walk-in closet with wood flooring, and a walk-in shower with glass doors.

Wood stairs off the great room has a neutral carpet running and the landing is open and overlooks the rooms below. There are three bedrooms upstairs, all with neutral carpeting and ceiling fans. There is a full bath on the second level with tub-shower combination with glass doors, tile flooring and wood vanity with wood framed medicine cabinets above. There is additional storage on the second level in a walk-in closet with shelving and carpeting.

The basement is partially finished with some drywall and carpeting. The basement also has unfinished areas for additional storage, and there is also a utility sink and glass block windows. There is also a workshop area with built-in cabinets and tables.

The two-car attached garage has openers and attic access as well as an exterior door. And it is extended with shelving and cabinets for additional storage.

The two-tiered composite deck to the rear of the home has a wood railing, and there is a hot tub on a concrete patio that conveys. The pole barn has a concrete floor and electricity. Updates include a new roof in 2020.

Facts:

1222 Whaley Road, New Carlisle, OH 45344

Four bedrooms, 2½ bathrooms

3,990 square feet

1.75-acre lot

OPEN HOUSE: Jan. 21, 2 – 4 p.m.

Price: $599,999

Directions: Route 40 (Across from Tecumseh Public Schools) to South on 1222 Whaley Road.

Highlights: First-floor primary bedroom suite, formal dining room and home office/bedroom on first floor, morning room, hardwood flooring and tile throughout most of first level, first floor laundry area, open landing on second level, two-tiered composite deck with concrete pad and hot tub, 30 x 40 pole barn with additional parking, concrete floor and electricity, new roof in 2020, partially finished basement.

For more details:

Sue Malott

RE/MAX Alliance Realty

937-477-4019

suemalott@gmail.com

