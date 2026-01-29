Beavercreek 2-story on market for $815K

This Craftsman style two story has four bedrooms and an unfinished basement plumbed for a full bathroom. CONTRIBUTED

This craftsman style two story is in the Bent Creek Woods subdivision in Beavercreek. It is at 2641 Fairway Lane, sits on a little over a half-acre lot and is in the Beavercreek City School District.

A concrete driveway leads to the three-car side entry garage. A walkway connects the driveway to the covered front porch. The entry door has a window at the top and a transom window.

The gourmet style kitchen has quartz countertops, an island with bar seating and stainless appliances. CONTRIBUTED

Inside the two-story foyer has hardwood flooring. The formal dining room opens at the left of the foyer. It has crown molding, wainscotting halfway up and chair rail molding, a decorative chandelier and hardwood flooring. There is a butler’s pantry in the hallway between the dining room and the kitchen. It has built in cabinets, a tile backsplash and solid surface countertops. There is a half bathroom off the foyer with a vanity and hardwood floors.

The two story great room has hardwood floors, a floor to ceiling gas fireplace with built ins on either side and recessed lighting. CONTRIBUTED

At the back of the home is a two-story family room, eat in kitchen and morning room. The family room has recessed lighting, hardwood flooring a floor to ceiling fireplace and built in cabinets and shelving on either side.

The open concept kitchen has hardwood flooring, quartz countertops, white cabinets, an oversized island with bar seating and tile backsplash. There is recessed lighting and three pendant lights above the island. Appliances include a dishwasher, gas cooktop, French door refrigerator, wall oven and microwave. There is a walk-in pantry with recessed lighting and a countertop. The attached morning/breakfast has hardwood flooring, a decorative chandelier and sliding glass doors opening to a patio.

There is a home office/sitting room off the morning room with wainscotting halfway up, crown molding, recessed lighting and hardwood flooring. There is a mudroom/family foyer off the garage with a built-in coat organizer with cubbies and hardwood flooring. The laundry room has tile flooring, a sink and cabinets and built in shelving.

The first floor primary bedroom suite has neutral carpeting, a ceiling fan and recessed lighting. The ensuite bathroom features tile flooring, a soaking tub and walk in shower and an oversized walk in closet. CONTRIBUTED

The main floor primary bedroom suite has neutral carpeting, recessed lighting and a ceiling fan. The ensuite bathroom has tile flooring, two vanities, soaking bathtub and walk in shower with glass doors. There is an oversized walk-in closet with carpeting, recessed lighting and a custom organizing system.

Carpeted steps off the great room lead up to the second floor and three additional bedrooms and a loft room. All bedrooms and the loft have neutral carpeting, walk in closets and ceiling fans. The loft and hallway have recessed lighting. There is a shared bathroom with a double vanity, tile flooring and a tub/shower combination.

The back of the home features a stamped concrete patio and walkway. CONTRIBUTED

There is a full unfinished basement that is plumbed for a full bathroom. The back of the home features a stamped concrete patio and an outdoor TV with cover.

Price: $819,000

Contact: Carol Moore Dorsey, Coldwell Banker Heritage, 937-260-2006, carol1@coldwellbanker.com

