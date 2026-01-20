$750K Washington Twp. home for sale has remodeled kitchen with new appliances

This traditional two story sits on nearly six acres in Washington Township. It has four bedrooms and two and one half bathrooms and has been completely updated and remodeled. CONTRIBUTED

This traditional style 2-story has been completely remodeled and sits on nearly six acres in Washington Twp. Built in 1963, it Is at 222 E. Social Row Road and in the Centerville City School District.

A long driveway winds through the property to the two-car attached garage. A walkway connects it to the covered front porch. The front door is covered by a glass storm door and has dual sidelights.

The kitchen features all new appliances, an island with bar seating and a decorative chandelier, recessed lighting and an exterior door opening to the back patio. CONTRIBUTED

Inside the foyer has a guest closet, luxury vinyl tile flooring, and a ceiling light. To the right is the living room. It has LVT flooring, recessed lighting and a ceiling fan. To the left is the remodeled kitchen. It has LVT flooring, new white cabinets, a tile backsplash, quartz countertops, recessed lighting and a decorative chandelier over and island. The island has bar seating.

All new appliances include a range, French door refrigerator, and dishwasher. There is also a pantry and an exterior door opening to the covered back patio. There is a half bathroom off the kitchen with tile flooring and a newer vanity.

The family room has LVT flooring, recessed lighting and a full wall brick fireplace with a wood mantel. CONTRIBUTED

At the rear of the home, open to the kitchen is a family room. It has LVT flooring, recessed lighting and a full wall brick fireplace with wood mantel.

Wood steps off the foyer lead to the second floor and four bedrooms, including the primary bedroom suite. All bedrooms have LVT flooring and ceiling fans. The primary bedroom has an ensuite bathroom with a marble tile floor, wood double vanity and a walk-in shower with a glass door. There is also a walk-in closet. One other bedroom has a walk-in closet. There is also a hall bathroom with tile flooring, a wood vanity and a tub/shower combination.

The back of the home has a covered patio with a walkway leading out to a barn/workshop with electricity. CONTRIBUTED

The backyard features a covered concrete patio and a walkway that leads to a barn and a partially fenced pasture. The barn has electricity and is partially finished with wood flooring and walls. The property is mostly an open field but is bordered by trees.

The barn on the property has electricity and a workshop area. There is also a partially fenced pasture. CONTRIBUTED

MORE DETAILS

Price: $750,000

Contact: Ryan Gillen, Keller Williams Community Partners, 937-673-0830, ryangillen@gillengroupohio.com

