$4.29M estate in Clearcreek Twp. for sale is on 41 acres

A stone paver walkway leads to the front porch and covered entry. There are gas lights on either side of the front door and an open porch to the left of the entrance.

Double wood doors open to the vaulted entrance foyer. It has hardwood flooring, a beamed ceiling and an oversized decorative chandelier.

There is a two-story living room with beamed ceilings and two decorative chandeliers. It has wood floors and double exterior doors leading to the covered patio.

At the rear of the home is a family room with coffered ceiling and recessed lighting. There is a gas fireplace and French doors opening to a stamped concrete patio.

Next to the family room is the formal dining room. It has hardwood floors, a decorative chandelier and crown molding. Three sets of French doors open to patio.

The eat in kitchen is open to the family room and has beamed ceilings, recessed lighting and two pendant lights over the island. There are quartz countertops, a farmhouse sink and a bar sink in the island, a pot filler over the range and tile backsplash. Appliances include a professional gas range, refrigerator, dishwasher and microwave. The breakfast area has hardwood flooring, a decorative chandelier and two exterior doors. There is also a butler’s pantry and bar area with beverage cooler.

There is a half bathroom on this floor with hardwood flooring, wainscotting halfway up and a pedestal sink. There is also a laundry room with tile flooring, built in cabinets and a sink. The mudroom is nearby with tile flooring, built in coat storage and a walk-in pet shower.

The primary bedroom suite has wood flooring, a vaulted beamed ceiling with a chandelier and a sitting area. Double doors lead outside to a private patio. The sitting area has hardwood floors and three walls of windows.

There are two primary ensuite bathrooms, both with wood flooring. One has a vanity and walk in shower with glass door and rainfall head. The other has a freestanding bathtub and oversized vanity.

There is an additional laundry room off the primary suite with room for a stacking washer and dryer and the two walk in closets have custom organization systems and wood flooring.

Wood stairs lead to the second level and three additional bedrooms. One is currently being used as a home office and has neutral carpeting and wainscotting halfway up and recessed lighting. The additional bedrooms are carpeted and have recessed lighting.

There is also a second level living room with neutral carpet and recessed lighting. This level has two full bathrooms. Both have tile flooring, full size vanities and tub/shower combinations. One of the bedrooms also has an ensuite bathroom with tile flooring, a vanity and walk in shower. A laundry area on this level sits behind double doors off the hallway.

The partial basement is finished with a game/family room. It has neutral carpeting and recessed lighting.

The outdoor areas have some covered spaces and stamped concrete patios. There is an outdoor kitchen with wood beadboard ceiling. The property also has two ponds, one with a dock, a wooden footbridge and fountain. The smaller pond also has a fountain.

The property also has a 1,200 square foot guest house with its own driveway and a machine barn with an attached office.

Extra features include an Enviroslate roof with a 50-year lifespan, a 600-amp electrical service, a back up whole house generator and a dog kennel.

Price: $4,290,000

More info: Jamie Wilson, Coldwell Banker Heritage, 937-673-9895, Jamie.wilson@cbishome.com