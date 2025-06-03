$1.6M estate on 6 acres in Washington Twp. has 2-story family room, unique interior

It features tile flooring, a crystal chandelier, guest closet and winding staircase.

To the left is the formal living room. It has hardwood flooring, crown molding, a crystal chandelier and a fireplace with white wood mantel and surround.

To the right is a flex room/home office. It has wood flooring and recessed lighting. There is a half bath off the foyer.

At the end of the foyer is the open concept dining, family and sunrooms. These rooms have hardwood flooring and recessed lighting. There is a decorative chandelier in the dining room and a floor to ceiling double sided stone fireplace with copper hood.

The two-story family room has a beamed lodge style ceiling and a decorative hanging ceiling light fixture. There is a wet bar with an island with bar seating, granite countertops and pendant lights. There is a copper bar sink, dishwasher and open cabinets above. The sunroom has a bay window and hardwood flooring as well as an exterior door.

A doorway from the dining room leads to the kitchen. It has hardwood flooring, an island with wood top and room for bar seating and pendant lights. It has a beamed ceiling and recessed lighting. The rest of the kitchen has white wood cabinets with quartz countertops and a tile backsplash. There is a custom copper range hood over an electric cooktop.

Appliances include a microwave, two ovens, dishwasher and refrigerator behind matching white panels. There are walls of additional storage cabinets/pantries lining the walls that lead to the flex room/home office.

There is a breakfast nook with decorative chandelier, hardwood flooring and recessed lighting. French doors open to the back patio.

A hallway off the kitchen leads to a second recreation room/great room. It has a vaulted ceiling, recessed lighting and wood beams. It has tile flooring and sliding glass doors opening to the patio. There is a full bathroom off the recreation room with wood vanity and tub/shower combination. The first-floor laundry room has cabinets, a sink and tile flooring.

The first-floor primary bedroom suite is on the other side of the house off the family room. It has wood flooring and recessed lighting. A sliding barn style door opens to the ensuite bathroom.

It has a double vanity with granite top, wood flooring, recessed lighting and a chandelier over the vanity. There is an oversized walk-in shower with two rainfall shower heads and glass doors. There is also a wrap-around walk-in closet with custom organizing system and washer and dryer.

The circular staircase off the foyer is carpeted and has wrought iron railings and leads to the second level and five additional bedrooms.

Two bedrooms have ensuite bathrooms and two have a shared Jack and Jill style bathroom. The shared bathroom has hardwood flooring and a double vanity and a walk-in shower with glass doors and recessed lighting. Two bedrooms have neutral carpeting and three have hardwood flooring.

One ensuite bathroom has hardwood flooring and a wood vanity and a tub/shower combination with glass doors. The other ensuite bathroom has tile flooring, a wood vanity and walk in shower with glass doors.

There is a carpeted area overlooking the dining room and family rooms and rear steps from this lead down to the main floor and the kitchen.

Outside the rear yard has a metal fence. There is a paver patio on the back with a retractable awning. The pavers extend around the back of the home and provide additional outdoor seating areas.

MORE DETAILS

Price: $1,650,000

More info: Jeannie Glennon & Felix McGinnis, Coldwell Banker Heritage, (937) 409-7021, jeanneglennon@gmail.com