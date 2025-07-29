$1.2M Miamisburg home for sale is on more than 7 acres

This Tudor-style, two-story in is on 7.4 acres on three parcels and has 4,180 finished square feet. Originally built in 1982, it is at 5561 Benner Road in Miamisburg and is in the Miamisburg Local School District.
A circular driveway leads to the front of the home and a paver walkway connecting it to the front entry, which is covered. The front door has dual sidelights, and a decorative glass inset window.
Inside the foyer there is newer luxury vinyl tile flooring and is open to the living room. It has recessed lighting, laminate flooring and a brick woodburning fireplace with raised hearth and wood mantel. A sliding glass door leads to the three-season room. It has a ceiling fan, neutral carpeting and a screen door opening to the back yard.
A doorway from the living room leads to the newly remodeled kitchen. It has LVT flooring, recessed lighting and custom wood cabinets. There are solid surface countertops and an island with a wood countertop. The range is surrounded by a brick archway with a decorative light above. There is decorative tile above it. Appliances include a professional range, French door refrigerator and dishwasher.
A doorway from the kitchen leads to the dining room. It has LVT flooring, chair rail molding and an exterior door leading to the back yard. There is a half bathroom on the first level with laminate flooring and a wood vanity. There is a separate urinal and toilet. There is also a laundry room with tile flooring, a utility sink, folding station and cabinets.
Steps off the living room lead to the second level and three bedrooms, including the primary suite. It has neutral carpeting and a ceiling fan. The ensuite bathroom has tile flooring, two pedestal sinks, a soaking tub with jets and a shower. There is a walk-in closet with an organizing system.
Two additional upstairs bedrooms have neutral carpeting and ceiling fans. There is an additional full bathroom with tile flooring and tile halfway up the walls, a wood vanity and walk in shower with glass doors.
The finished basement has a family room with laminate flooring and beamed ceilings and a woodburning stone fireplace. There is a built-in wood bar with cabinets and roughhewn paneling on the walls. The fourth bedroom is on this level.
It has laminate flooring, track lighting and recessed lighting and a ceiling fan.
There is painted wood paneling on the walls and on the ceiling. This room also has a sitting area with an additional ceiling fan and track lighting. There is a half bathroom on this level with a pedestal sink and tile flooring.
Outside there is a three-car detached and three-car attached garage, both with additional storage. A paver patio is outside of the Florida room and there are paver walkways around the rear of the home.
A concrete walk leads to the pool area and basketball court. The inground saltwater pool has a diving board and is fully fenced. There is also a water feature and basketball hoop. Next to the pool is a pool building with covered stamped concrete patio. There is a vaulted ceiling and fan over the patio and an outdoor kitchen with sink and grill. There is also a bar area and an ice machine. The home also comes with a hot tub within the fenced pool area. The basketball court is outside the pool fence and features two hoops and there is a firepit area off one side.
MORE DETAILS
Price: $1,200,000
More info: Michelle Collins, Collins Real Estate Services, 937-313-6793, michelle@bycres.com
About the Author